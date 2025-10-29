The Carolina Conference boys’ soccer semifinal matches scheduled Wednesday again were postponed because of wet playing conditions. The matches also were postponed Tuesday

The semifinals on Thursday and championship match on Friday will be played at Lakewood High School in Salemburg.

No. 2 seeded East Bladen (12-5-4) is matched against No. 3 Union (12-7-2) at 6 p.m. in one semifinal. No. 4 Lakewood (8-11-1) is set to host top-seeded Hobbton (10-8-1) in the other semifinal. The championship match is scheduled Friday at 4 p.m.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association is expected to release playoff pairings Sunday. East Bladen will be in the 2A classification and West Bladen (6-10-1) will be in the 3A classification. First-round games are scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 4

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament

Semifinal: East Bladen vs. Union, postponed

THURSDAY, OCT. 30

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament at Lakewood

Semifinal: East Bladen vs. Union, 6 p.m.

JV Football

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

East Columbus vs. East Bladen at Clarkton School of Discovery, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at West Columbus, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

At Tabor City, 4 p.m.: Tabor City vs. Williams Township, Bladenboro vs. Williams Township, Bladenboro vs. Tabor City

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Tigers vs. Tarheels, 6 p.m.

Bulldogs vs. Gators, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Volunteers vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.

Crimson Tide vs. Wolfpack, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 31

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament at Lakewood

Championship, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

NCHSAA 2A girls’ championship, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville, 3 p.m.