The Carolina Conference boys’ soccer semifinal matches scheduled Wednesday again were postponed because of wet playing conditions. The matches also were postponed Tuesday
The semifinals on Thursday and championship match on Friday will be played at Lakewood High School in Salemburg.
No. 2 seeded East Bladen (12-5-4) is matched against No. 3 Union (12-7-2) at 6 p.m. in one semifinal. No. 4 Lakewood (8-11-1) is set to host top-seeded Hobbton (10-8-1) in the other semifinal. The championship match is scheduled Friday at 4 p.m.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association is expected to release playoff pairings Sunday. East Bladen will be in the 2A classification and West Bladen (6-10-1) will be in the 3A classification. First-round games are scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 4
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament
Semifinal: East Bladen vs. Union, postponed
THURSDAY, OCT. 30
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament at Lakewood
Semifinal: East Bladen vs. Union, 6 p.m.
JV Football
South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Football
East Columbus vs. East Bladen at Clarkton School of Discovery, 6 p.m.
West Bladen at West Columbus, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
At Tabor City, 4 p.m.: Tabor City vs. Williams Township, Bladenboro vs. Williams Township, Bladenboro vs. Tabor City
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Tigers vs. Tarheels, 6 p.m.
Bulldogs vs. Gators, 7 p.m.
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Volunteers vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.
Crimson Tide vs. Wolfpack, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 31
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
West Bladen at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament at Lakewood
Championship, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
NCHSAA 2A girls’ championship, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville, 3 p.m.