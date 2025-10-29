Rain postponed Tuesday’s scheduled semifinal matches in the Carolina Conference boys’ soccer tournament. The matches have been rescheduled for Wednesday with the championship contest set for Thursday.
All matches will be played at Lakewood High School in Salemburg.
No. 2 seeded East Bladen (12-5-4) is matched against No. 3 Union (12-7-2) at 6 p.m. in one semifinal. No. 4 Lakewood (8-11-1) is set to host top-seeded Hobbton (10-8-1) in the other semifinal.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association is expected to release playoff pairings Friday. East Bladen will be in the 2A classification and West Bladen (6-10-1) will be in the 3A classification.
Also, rain resulted in postponement of Bladen County Recreation Department’s youth football games Tuesday. A makeup date has not been determined.
TUESDAY, OCT. 28
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament
East Bladen vs. Union, postponed
RECREATION
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football
Hurricanes vs. Bulldogs, postponed
10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football
Buffaloes vs. Ducks, postponed
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament
East Bladen vs. Union, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 30
HIGH SCHOOL
JV Football
South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Football
East Columbus vs. East Bladen at Clarkton School of Discovery, 6 p.m.
West Bladen at West Columbus, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
At Tabor City, 4 p.m.: Tabor City vs. Williams Township, Bladenboro vs. Williams Township, Bladenboro vs. Tabor City
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Tigers vs. Tarheels, 6 p.m.
Bulldogs vs. Gators, 7 p.m.
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Volunteers vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.
Crimson Tide vs. Wolfpack, 7 p.m.