Rain postponed Tuesday’s scheduled semifinal matches in the Carolina Conference boys’ soccer tournament. The matches have been rescheduled for Wednesday with the championship contest set for Thursday.

All matches will be played at Lakewood High School in Salemburg.

No. 2 seeded East Bladen (12-5-4) is matched against No. 3 Union (12-7-2) at 6 p.m. in one semifinal. No. 4 Lakewood (8-11-1) is set to host top-seeded Hobbton (10-8-1) in the other semifinal.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association is expected to release playoff pairings Friday. East Bladen will be in the 2A classification and West Bladen (6-10-1) will be in the 3A classification.

Also, rain resulted in postponement of Bladen County Recreation Department’s youth football games Tuesday. A makeup date has not been determined.

TUESDAY, OCT. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament

East Bladen vs. Union, postponed

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football

Hurricanes vs. Bulldogs, postponed

10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football

Buffaloes vs. Ducks, postponed

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament

East Bladen vs. Union, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 30

HIGH SCHOOL

JV Football

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

East Columbus vs. East Bladen at Clarkton School of Discovery, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at West Columbus, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

At Tabor City, 4 p.m.: Tabor City vs. Williams Township, Bladenboro vs. Williams Township, Bladenboro vs. Tabor City

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Tigers vs. Tarheels, 6 p.m.

Bulldogs vs. Gators, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Volunteers vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.

Crimson Tide vs. Wolfpack, 7 p.m.