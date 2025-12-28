West Bladen’s Kendell Lessane (5) looks for an open teammate as Midway’s Ace Matthews defends and the Knights’ Justin Spaulding (34) comes to help.

The high-flying, fast-paced and pressure-packed West Bladen boys’ basketball team was on full display Saturday night.

The lone question was whether the Knights would be able to score 100 points. A mandated running clock for the second half prevented that from happening.

Jackson Pait scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as West Bladen routed Midway 87-48 in the opening round of the 13th Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium.

Master sports schedule | Standings

The Knights (6-4) are scheduled to host Hoke County (4-4) at 8 p.m. Monday at The Castle. The Bucks defeated West Columbus 71-51 on Saturday.

Also Saturday, Berean Baptist beat South Columbus 59-51 and West Brunswick beat Clinton 73-41.

Monday’s other games have South Columbus (3-3) against Clinton (4-3) at 2 p.m., West Columbus (2-5) vs. Midway (4-5) at 4 p.m. and Berean Baptist (6-4) against West Brunswick (7-3) at 6 p.m. Final-round games are scheduled Tuesday.

“The guys came out and played hard,” West Bladen coach Travis Pait said. “We were scared of (Midway) because they are a strong team. I was very happy with how hard we played.”

Tylik McCall had 16 points, Jamari Adams-Peterson had 15 on 5-of-6 3-point field goal attempts, Damarion Bryant netted 12 points and collected a team-best 10 rebounds, and Kendell Lessane had 10 points for West Bladen. Jackson Pait had seven assists, four steals and three pass deflections.

A 17-0 run midway through the first quarter essentially sealed the win for the Knights. Three-pointers by Jaquan Lesane and Adams-Peterson, three free throws and a lay-up by Jackson Pait and pair of buckets by McCall turned a slim 10-7 West Bladen lead with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter into a 27-7 margin with 2:30 left in the opening period.

The Knights led 32-13 at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Raiders 30-12 in the second quarter for a 62-25 halftime lead.

“I was very happy with how we moved the ball, how we attacked,” Pait said. “I thought once we got up big, we didn’t do some stuff in the halfcourt defensively that I liked.

“Always happy to win. We’re going to have to play better against Hoke on Monday if we want to play in the championship game,” Pait said.

Even with a running clock to begin the second half because the lead was greater than 34 points, the Knights still managed to score 21 points in the third quarter and increased their lead to 83-41.

MIDWAY (48) — Cameron Register 7, Jonathan Locklear 2, Tanner Williams 9, Camden Wilson 2, Ace Matthews 6, Colin Woods 4, Alex Parker 4, T.J. Murphy 4, Harry Johnson 10.

WEST BLADEN (87) — Jackson Pait 20, Damarion Bryant 12, Sayvion Covington, Tylik McCall 16, Kendell Lessane 10, Keonta Hill 2, Jaquan Lesane 5, Jamari Adams-Peterson 15, Carnell Lewis 4, Keon Whittington, Ethan Bourhill, Ahmbrie Cooper, Cyncere Jessup 3, Blake Britt, Justin Spaulding.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].