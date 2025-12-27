West Bladen’s Kali Allen was named to the Capitol Auto/KW Locksmith Invitational all-tournament team. The two-day girls’ high school basketball event was played at North Johnston High School in Kenly.

Allen, a senior forward, scored 10 points, including all eight of the Knights’ points in the first quarter, in a 43-18 loss Dec. 23 against Havelock in the consolation game.

North Johnston’s Amiyah Grimes was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after leading the Panthers to a 51-44 win against South Granville in the championship game. She scored 19 points in a 53-14 win against West Bladen in the opening round Dec. 22.

Also named to the all-tournament team were North Johnston’s Kathryn Pitts, Havelock’s O’Lora Krupey and South Granville’s Lilah Pinegar.

West Bladen (1-8) will open Southeastern Conference play at Whiteville on Jan. 9.

NORTH JOHNSTON 53, WEST BLADEN 14

North Johnston scored 26 consecutive points during an 11 minute stretch in beating West Bladen.

A 3-point field goal by Natalee Sykes pulled West Bladen within 7-5 with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter. However, North Johnston went on a 12-0 run, sparked by seven points from Grimes, for a 19-5 lead with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter.

A steal and basket by West Bladen’s Hadley Dove and a free throw apiece from Allen and Sykes made it 21-9 with 3:19 remaining before halftime.

The Knights wouldn’t score again until early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Logan Powers while North Johnston built its lead to 47-9.

HAVELOCK 43, WEST BLADEN 18

Addyson Garner and Krupey scored 14 points each to lead Havelock to its consolation game victory over the Knights.

Allen supplied all eight of the Knights’ first quarter points, popping in a 14-footer then burying a pair of 3-point shots as Havelock led 12-8.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].