Dublin, NC – October 31, 2024 – Bladen Community College Foundation, is proud to announce the launch of two transformative scholarship programs: The Craft Your Path Endowed Scholarship and the Summit Endowed Scholarship. These initiatives aim to remove barriers to education and support individuals in high-demand fields, empowering them to achieve their professional goals.

The “Craft Your Path Scholarship” is designed for individuals seeking to enhance their technical skills through short-term workforce development training in vital trade areas such as welding, electrical, plumbing, or HVAC. Short-term skills training is essential in today’s job market, providing students with the practical knowledge and credentials needed to enter the workforce quickly. By focusing on in-demand industries, this scholarship helps equip students with the tools necessary to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

The “Summit Endowed Scholarship” supports those transitioning from Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Paramedic to Registered Nurse (RN) through our Bridge Program. This program is crucial for individuals looking to advance their careers in healthcare, offering a streamlined pathway for current LPNs and Paramedics to elevate their skills and qualifications. Additionally, the endowment also supports students pursuing training in public safety fields, including Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET), fire, and EMS. By providing essential financial assistance, the Summit Endowed Scholarship helps aspiring healthcare and public safety professionals overcome barriers to education, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed in these vital fields.

These scholarships represent a profound commitment to the Bladen community. The generous support from our donors is a testament to their belief in the mission of both Bladen Community College and the Bladen Community College Foundation. They understand the importance of investing in local talent, particularly in a rural community where access to educational resources can often be limited.

This support is not just about financial assistance; it fosters a culture of opportunity and success. By enabling students to gain the necessary skills and credentials to thrive in their chosen fields, these scholarships help create a pipeline of skilled professionals who will contribute to the local economy and community well-being. Our donors expressed a strong desire for students to train locally and remain in the community, ensuring that the benefits of their education are felt right here at home.

The impact of these scholarships extends far beyond individual recipients. They reflect a collective belief in the power of education to transform lives and communities. At Bladen Community College, we are dedicated to supporting our students every step of the way, providing the resources and guidance they need to succeed.

For further inquiries, please contact the Bladen Community College Foundation at 910.879.5634 or sguyton@bladencc.edu.

Bladen Community College is committed to providing accessible and affordable education to all. Through innovative programs and dedicated faculty, we strive to empower students and enrich our community. The Bladen Community College Foundation supports this mission by providing resources and funding for scholarships, programs, and initiatives that benefit our students and community.