Cadettes from both Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy and from West Bladen’s ROTC will be at each unit’s celebration of our Veterans next week. Keep the date!

BLADEN COUNTY – We are honoring our local veterans on Veterans Day this next week.

Veterans Day is a U.S. federal holiday observed on on Nov. 11 to honor American veterans for their service. Originally Armistice Day in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I, the name was changed in 1954 to honor all American veterans of all wars. The day is marked with ceremonies, such as a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns, and local parades and events.

Veterans Day is always on Nov. 11 regardless of the day of the week. Come out and support our service members who sacrificed for our freedoms.

Paul R. Brown building – 1360 MLK Drive – Elizabethtown

** Monday, November 10th at 11 a.m.

West Bladen High School – 1600 NC-410 Hwy, Bladenboro

** Monday, November 10th at 10 a.m.

DAV Free Hotdogs & Hamburgers

** Tuesday, November 11th starting at 10 a.m. until gone;

DAV House 502 S Cypress Street, ElizabethtownVFW Poppy Drive

** Saturday, November 8th