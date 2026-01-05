The foursome of Tracy Hunt, Marty Hunt, Kendall Hunt and Pat Chavis shot 57 on New Year’s Day to win the third annual Blind Squirrel Golf Winter Classic played at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

After the round, a shootout was held with the winner of the Captain’s Choice tournament also winning a 100-yard closest-to-the-in contest. Second place in the shootout went to the team of Matthew Oliver, Ryan Tyson, Travis Mullis and Jason Groner. Third place went to the Blind Squirrel golf foursome of Matthew Davis, Colby Lewis, Kendall Byrd and Zack Saldo

Spencer Edwards won the closest to the pin contest and took home a Bushnell HD GPS. Breece Horton received a LAB DF3 putter for winning the putting contest.

The golf programs at East Bladen and West Bladen high schools also received donations from the tournament.

Collard Open results

The twosome of Luke Gooden and Blake Baysden recorded a 12-under 60 for a two stroke win in the Collar Open on New Year’s Day at Land O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville. The team of Andy Allred and Tom Burick won a scorecard playoff over Mark Mendell and George Boussias.

In the second flight, the team of Wilber Simmons and James Simmons were the winners over the team Rob Conway and Easton Conway and the team of Parks Godwin and Dylan Avant. The three teams each shot 66s.

In the third flight, there were four teams that shot 69s. The team of Darrell Hooker and Byron Cribb were declared the winners followed by the teams of Mark Harritan and Jeremy Sawyer, Joey Todd and James Hammond, and Grant Pait and Evan Pait.

The fourth flight was claimed by LR Odham and John Blake, who were among five teams that shot 72s. Second place went to Anthony Bailey and Tom Taylor followed by Benson Phillips and Sammy Davis. The duos of Evan Gore and Jamie Hinson along with Evan Davenport and Elliott Davis also shot 72s.

In the fifth flight, Gerilynn Copeland and Bill Howard fired a 75 to notch the victory. Anthony Bailey and Tom Taylor finished second, Benson Phillips and Sammy Phillips placed third, and Daniel West and Joe West were fourth with 76s.

Closest to the pin winners were Blake Baysden (No. 2), Brian Haymore (No. 9), Pete Cokinis (No. 14) and Brian Tart (No. 18).

Eric Pait won free range balls for a year and Chasity McPherson won free membership for a year.

Superintendent’s Revenge

Vineyard Golf has scheduled a Superintendent’s Revenge event Jan. 10 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $75 for members and $100 for non-members. Superintendent Alan Smith plans to get creative for the tournament with tees in unexpected places, greens cups moved and course obstacles that will make it more challenging. For information, call the course at 910-247-6132.

To report golf news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].