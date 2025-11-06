ELIZABETHTOWN – It’s that time of month again when the new Elizabethtown program organized through Cape Fear Bladen County Medical Associates will for the second straight month, hold their “Walk-With-A-Doc,” at Wallace Leinwand Park in Elizabethtown from noon- 1 p.m.

Those interested in walking and talking with the local medical community can join the team Friday, Nov. 7.

If you have ever felt rushed or at arm’s length from the medical community, you are not alone.

With the medical profession going the way of internet doctors, home medical emergency kits, and busy medical offices with short visits, Bladen Medical Associates has grafted in a more intimate medical experience, adopting the nonprofit “Walk with a Doc” program.

Walk with a Doc is an international nonprofit organization started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. In 2005 Dr. Sabgir invited 100 patients and community members to go for a walk with him in a local park. Since that successful day, the movement has spread around the globe and now hundreds of communities are enjoying the countless benefits of walking with their health care providers on an ongoing basis.

That movement has come to Bladen County, brought by Dr. Olajumoke Ladapo who is a physician at Bladen Medical Associates in Elizabethtown and supported by Cape Fear Valley Bladen Hospital CEO Spencer Cummings and Jonas Woodruff Regional Director of Physician Practices at Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital.

“Dr. Ladapo was concerned about healthy patients,” Woodruff said. “Not just seeing sick patients, but creating a program where she could walk with her patients prior to ever getting sick. So, she got acclimated to a program called ‘Walk with a Doc,” and she explained to me the program. I would like to do it and help by walking with patients. We have now officially started this program. Two weeks ago we did our first session and are excited as to where this program could go and how this program could affect the community in a positive way. Hopefully we can bring it to a place where we can do things like bring fresh fruit on the day that we’re there for those who don’t have access to that.”

With the onset of things like diabetes, high blood pressure and many other ailments, Woodruff, Cummings and Ladapo are hoping that with this program, the general health of the participants will be improved greatly.

“It’s one thing for her to treat you on the other side, but it’s another thing when she starts telling you to eat more green vegetables… but where?” he said. “Where do you go to get it?”

According to Ladapo, this is not only an opportunity for those who want more face time with their doctor, but a chance for other organizations to partner with the program to bring in food, ideas and tips for those who need to maintain a healthy regiment.

“This is not just for doctors,” Ladapo said. “It can also be for providers, nurses, health care students – or you have any interest in developing a healthy community. Others may want to sign up and have a franchise in their community.”

Ladapo reached out to the Dr. Sabgir and his nonprofit and expressed interest in bringing the program to Bladen County.

“I told him about the desire to have a franchise here for our clinic,” she said. “And that’s how it started. This program has been successful for over 20 years and I saw the benefits in it. This is truly an opportunity where the health care provider once a month or twice a month talks to some of their colleagues and you can organize your patients in the community outside of the hospital or the clinic and you have a walk to just enjoy outdoors – getting the benefit of exercise.”

Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Health has been a cutting-edge top of the line health care facility in a rural community with things such as their open MRI center, a helicopter on their own helipad and the reach to many other rural communities with clinics in Bladen County.

“It not only provides a closer proximity to the care providers, but it also brings the community together,” she said. “We could invite other health care providers or health services around the community to come and talk to the patients as well.”

And the good news is that no insurance is required.

Mark your calendars for the first Friday of each month to be a part of this amazing and brave new program. The WWAD group has an email newsletter for weekly health tips, laughs and international WWAD updates. You can text WWAD to 22828 or visit walkwithadoc.org/newsletter. You can also find them on your social media @walkwithadoc.

Bladen Medical Associates will be holding their next Walk with a Doc at Leinwand Park – 803 West King Street in Elizabethtown, Nov. 7. The event will begin at noon and run until 1:15.

People of all ages, fitness levels and backgrounds are welcome to these free, ongoing events. After a brief health discussion from a health care provider, participants will spend the rest of the time enjoying a healthy walk at their own pace. They are encouraged to ask health questions and socialize in a fun, relaxed setting.

“Keeping health care local has been a priority since Cape Fear Valley Health and Bladen County Hospital joined forces in 2012,” Charles Ray Peterson, Bladen County Commissioner and Bladen County Hospital advisory member posted in a recent Cape Fear Valley Bladen Hospital packet. “Bladen County sought a partner to keep health care local and Cape Fear Valley Health knew it was important for our community to have a place close by when care is needed. The goal has always been to keep health care here. Over the past 12 years, we expanded our services, opened additional clinics, and upgraded equipment to ensure that Bladen County residents do not have to travel far to receive the care they need. As our community continues to grow, so does the need for increasing access to health care. Bladen County Hospital Foundation is on a mission to continue making a lasting impact in Bladen County. As we look to the future, we invite you to grow and blossom with us.”

“Walk with a Doc is a program really close to my heart, as a family medicine doctor,” Ladapo said. “It gives me the chance to hang out with my patients, their friends, their families outside of the confines of the hospital or clinic. Join me as we can walk together, talk about your health and how it could be improved – give you advice.”

Dr. Olajumoke Ladapo is a primary care physician committed to delivering compassionate, comprehensive health care to patients and families. She offers both acute and long-term care, while emphasizing preventive wellness and continuity of care. Known for her warm and attentive manner, Dr. Ladapo takes time to listen and build trusting, collaborative relationships with each patient. Her goal is to ensure individuals feel empowered, informed, and supported at every step of their health journey.

“Dr. Sabgir’s example teaches us that we, too, have the potential to bring good health to millions of people by building a prevention-based society… That’s what our country needs. And that’s what I hope we can create together.” Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General