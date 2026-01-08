Bladen County middle school boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are scheduled to open play with preseason tournaments Jan. 12-15 at Clarkton School of Discovery.

The tournaments are set to open Monday, Jan. 12 with girls’ semifinal contests. Bladenboro is matched against Tar Heel at 4 p.m. followed by Elizabethtown playing Clarkton.

The boys’ semifinal games are scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 13 with Bladenboro against Tar Heel at 4 p.m. followed by Clarkton against Elizabethtown.

Championship games are scheduled Thursday, Jan. 15 with the girls’ semifinal winners playing at 4 p.m. followed by the boys’ semifinal winners.

Admission will be $6 per day.

Here are schedules for Bladen County middle school basketball teams. Girls play at 4 p.m. and boys follow about 5:15 p.m.

BLADENBORO

Jan. 22 – Williams Township; 27 – at Nakina; 28 – Elizabethtown.

Feb. 5 – Clarkton; 10 – at Tabor City; 12 – at Williams Township; 16 – Tabor City; 17 – Nakina; 19 – at Elizabethtown; 24 – at Clarkton.

CLARKTON SCHOOL OF DISCOVERY

Jan. 22 – Tar Heel; 27 – at Tabor City; 29 – Nakina.

Feb. 5 – at Bladenboro; 10 – at Williams Township; 12 – at Tar Heel; 16 – Williams Township; 17 – Tabor City; 19 – at Nakina; 24 – Bladenboro.

ELIZABETHTOWN

Jan. 22 – East Columbus; 27 – Whiteville; 28 – at Bladenboro.

Feb. 5 – at Tar Heel; 10 – West Columbus; 12 – at East Columbus; 17 – at Whiteville; 19 – Bladenboro; 23 – at West Columbus; 24 – Tar Heel.

TAR HEEL

Jan. 27 – West Columbus; 29 – at Whiteville.

Feb. 5 – Elizabethtown; 10 – at East Columbus; 17 – at West Columbus; 19 – Whiteville; 23 – East Columbus; 24 – at Elizabethtown.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].