MOUNT OLIVE — East Bladen scored the final seven points Tuesday night and won its first game, beating North Duplin 43-36 in a Carolina Conference high school boys’ basketball game.

With the score tied at 36-all, East Bladen’s Tevin McLean connected on a 10-foot jumper with 1:30 to play. Landyn Scott made a layup off a pass from Keyshawn Kemp with 40 seconds left and McLean made a free throw and basket in the closing 26 seconds.

Kemp led the Eagles (1-8, 1-1 Carolina) with 15 points. Scott had 13 and McLean had 12.

Jaelyn Ingram had 19 points for North Duplin (3-6, 1-2 Carolina).

East Bladen scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter on baskets by Kemp, Scott, Dashon Campbell and a three-point play by McLean for a 36-29 lead. The Rebels scored the next seven points to knot it at 36 with 1:45 remaining.

East Bladen (43) — Keyshawn Kemp 15, Tevin McLean 12, Khalil McKoy, John Monroe, Landyn Scott 13, Conner Hill, Dashon Campbell 3, Jaden Lewis.

North Duplin (36) — Lucas Dail 4, Jaelyn Ingram 19, Christopher Kornegay 1, Noah Bennett 9, Carrell Phillips 3.

VARSITY GIRLS: NORTH DUPLIN 57, EAST BLADEN 47

The Rebels rallied from an early 12-0 deficit to beat East Bladen and remain unbeaten in Carolina Conference play.

East Bladen (8-2, 1-1 Carolina) scored the first dozen points on two baskets each by Sana’a Singletary, Ariel Cromartie and Niyah Wooten and led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.

North Duplin (7-3, 3-0 Carolina) cut the deficit to 31-24 by halftime and outscored the Eagles 22-6 in the third quarter for a 46-37 lead.

East Bladen (47) — Aaliyah Monroe 7, Ellen Battle, Ariel Cromartie 15, T.T. Richardson, Tyliah Freeman 6, Julia Flowers, Sana’a singletary 10, Niyah Wooten 9, Grayce Edwards, Nia McKoy.

North Duplin (57) — Abby Rose 21, Scarlet Dyer, Sophia Davis, Maggie Brown 6, Lilly Fulghum 21, Reagan Herring 6, Camden Cox 1, Natalie Carreon, Abigail Brown 2.

JV BOYS: EAST BLADEN 41, NORTH DUPLIN 37

The Eagles outscored North Duplin 8-3 in the final two minutes for the victory.

Darnell Rouse scored inside with two minutes left that gave East Bladen (2-7, 2-0 Carolina) at 35-34 lead. Fox Sutton followed with a 3-pointer and Lakota Schmale scored off a steal for a 40-34 lead with 58 seconds remaining.

East Bladen (41) — Omar Powell 3, Ishaq Algozy 5, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis, Fox Sutton 3, Benjamin Lent 2, Lakota Schmale 11, Darnell Rouse 16, Tyrone Freeman 1.

North Duplin (37) — Cole Grady 17, Kruz Ortiz 6, Braydon Brock 3, Jason Grandy 5, Jackson Lee 6.

JV GIRLS: PURNELL SWETT 43, EAST BLADEN 18

In Elizabethtown, Delhi Chavis scored 10 points as the Rams won in the non-conference game. Purnell Swett held a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Eagles 15-0 in the fourth quarter.

Kaylynn Chambers scored six points for East Bladen (5-3).

Purnell Swett (43) — Kynnadi McNeill 9, Rylee Chavis 5, Delhi Chavis 10, Audrinna Hunt 3, Ava Barefoot 6, Ava Locklear 5, Miley Locklear 1, Aveh Locklear 1, Gigi Jones 3.

East Bladen (18) — Kaylynn Chambers 6, Zariyah Riddy 4, Angelina Jones, Jenniyah Jones, Kylee Spaulding, Kayla Hall 4, Paris Jenkins 4, Lila Young.

