RALEIGH – Raleigh Charter netted three goals in the second half Thursday night en route to a 4-1 victory against East Bladen in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A boys’ soccer playoffs.

The teams played to a 1-all draw in the first half with East Bladen’s goal scored by Ishaq Algozy before the Phoenix pulled away in the second half.

Raleigh Charter had 18 shots on goal compared to 10 for the Eagles.

Raleigh Charter (11-6-3) advances to a second round match Tuesday at second-seeded Franklin Academy (17-2-3). The Phoenix lost to Franklin Academy 1-0 and tied the Patriots 2-all during the Diamond Nine Conference regular season.

East Bladen ended its season with a 14-7-4 record and placed second in the Carolina Conference regular season and tournament.

Thursday’s loss was the third straight season the Eagles have been eliminated in the second round. The previous two seasons Hobbton went on to win the Eastern Regional championship.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

In Whiteville, Tar Heel (1-6) won its first match this season, defeating Elizabethtown (1-4) in three sets. The Cougars won the first set 25-23, but the Panthers rallied to win the next two sets 25-16, 15-8. Whiteville Central defeated both Bladen County teams, beating Tar Heel 25-10, 25-10 and Elizabethtown 25-4, 25-15.

In Bladenboro, the Bulldogs (4-4) lost to Nakina 25-17, 25-14 and to Williams Township 25-18, 25-20. Williams Township beat Nakina in the other match.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

In Tabor City, South Columbus posted a 34-16 victory against West Bladen in the Knights’ first game this season.

In Whiteville, the Hornets defeated East Bladen 26-6. Dyson Moore scored the touchdown for the Eagles (1-1).

RECREATION VOLLEYBALL

In Elizabethtown, the four matches played at King Street Gym went the full three sets with the Typhoons, Jaguars, Flyers and Shockers winning.

RECREATION FOOTBALL

At Bladen County Park, the Wolfpack and Bulldogs won in 7-9-year-old flag games and the Bulldogs and Gators triumphed in 5-6-year-old flag games.

THURSDAY, NOV 6

HIGH SCHOOL

NCHSAA Boys’ Soccer Playoffs

Raleigh Charter 4, East Bladen 1

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

South Columbus 34, West Bladen 16

Whiteville 26, East Bladen 6

Volleyball

At Bladenboro

Nakina 2, Bladenboro 0 (25-17, 25-14)

Williams Township 2, Bladenboro 0 (25-18, 25-20)

At Whiteville

Tar Heel 2, Elizabethtown 1 (23-25, 25-16, 15-8)

Whiteville 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-10, 25-10)

Whiteville 2, Elizabethtown 0 (25-4, 25-15)

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football

Bulldogs 24, Tarheels 20

Gators 18, Tigers 13

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football

Wolfpack 20, Volunteers 12

Bulldogs 25, Crimson Tide 6

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball

Typhoons 2, Cyclones 1 (27-26, 16-25, 15-11)

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball

Jaguars 2, Mustangs 1 (19-25, 25-17, 15-11)

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball

Flyers 2, Flames 1 (26-24, 21-25, 15-11)

Shockers 2, Thunder 1 (19-25, 25-20, 15-12)

FRIDAY, NOV. 7

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Bladen at South Columbus, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 8

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Patriots vs. Panthers, 9 a.m.

7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Falcons vs. Commanders, 10:15 a.m.

9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Colts vs. Dolphins, 9 a.m.

Steelers vs. Colts, 11:30 a.m.

