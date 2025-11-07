RALEIGH – Raleigh Charter netted three goals in the second half Thursday night en route to a 4-1 victory against East Bladen in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A boys’ soccer playoffs.
The teams played to a 1-all draw in the first half with East Bladen’s goal scored by Ishaq Algozy before the Phoenix pulled away in the second half.
Master sports schedule | Standings
Raleigh Charter had 18 shots on goal compared to 10 for the Eagles.
Raleigh Charter (11-6-3) advances to a second round match Tuesday at second-seeded Franklin Academy (17-2-3). The Phoenix lost to Franklin Academy 1-0 and tied the Patriots 2-all during the Diamond Nine Conference regular season.
East Bladen ended its season with a 14-7-4 record and placed second in the Carolina Conference regular season and tournament.
Thursday’s loss was the third straight season the Eagles have been eliminated in the second round. The previous two seasons Hobbton went on to win the Eastern Regional championship.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
In Whiteville, Tar Heel (1-6) won its first match this season, defeating Elizabethtown (1-4) in three sets. The Cougars won the first set 25-23, but the Panthers rallied to win the next two sets 25-16, 15-8. Whiteville Central defeated both Bladen County teams, beating Tar Heel 25-10, 25-10 and Elizabethtown 25-4, 25-15.
In Bladenboro, the Bulldogs (4-4) lost to Nakina 25-17, 25-14 and to Williams Township 25-18, 25-20. Williams Township beat Nakina in the other match.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
In Tabor City, South Columbus posted a 34-16 victory against West Bladen in the Knights’ first game this season.
In Whiteville, the Hornets defeated East Bladen 26-6. Dyson Moore scored the touchdown for the Eagles (1-1).
RECREATION VOLLEYBALL
In Elizabethtown, the four matches played at King Street Gym went the full three sets with the Typhoons, Jaguars, Flyers and Shockers winning.
RECREATION FOOTBALL
At Bladen County Park, the Wolfpack and Bulldogs won in 7-9-year-old flag games and the Bulldogs and Gators triumphed in 5-6-year-old flag games.
THURSDAY, NOV 6
HIGH SCHOOL
NCHSAA Boys’ Soccer Playoffs
Raleigh Charter 4, East Bladen 1
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Football
South Columbus 34, West Bladen 16
Whiteville 26, East Bladen 6
Volleyball
At Bladenboro
Nakina 2, Bladenboro 0 (25-17, 25-14)
Williams Township 2, Bladenboro 0 (25-18, 25-20)
At Whiteville
Tar Heel 2, Elizabethtown 1 (23-25, 25-16, 15-8)
Whiteville 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-10, 25-10)
Whiteville 2, Elizabethtown 0 (25-4, 25-15)
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football
Bulldogs 24, Tarheels 20
Gators 18, Tigers 13
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football
Wolfpack 20, Volunteers 12
Bulldogs 25, Crimson Tide 6
8-9-Year-Old Volleyball
Typhoons 2, Cyclones 1 (27-26, 16-25, 15-11)
10-11-Year-Old Volleyball
Jaguars 2, Mustangs 1 (19-25, 25-17, 15-11)
12-14-Year-Old Volleyball
Flyers 2, Flames 1 (26-24, 21-25, 15-11)
Shockers 2, Thunder 1 (19-25, 25-20, 15-12)
FRIDAY, NOV. 7
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
West Bladen at South Columbus, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 8
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Patriots vs. Panthers, 9 a.m.
7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Falcons vs. Commanders, 10:15 a.m.
9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Colts vs. Dolphins, 9 a.m.
Steelers vs. Colts, 11:30 a.m.
To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].