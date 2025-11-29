Tarboro routs East Bladen in football playoffs

East Bladen and Tarboro players go after a fumble during Friday’s playoff game.

TARBORO – East Bladen’s playoff run came to an end Friday against a perennial power that has played in nine consecutive state championship games and played after Thanksgiving for the past 18 fall seasons.

Kamerin McDowell-Moore, Jhalen Pharr-McNair and Caiden Everette each scored two touchdowns as Tarboro routed the Eagles 54-7 in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A football playoffs.

The Vikings (13-0), who won the 2024 1A state title, are scheduled to host Warren County (11-2) next Friday for a berth in the state 2A championship game. Warren County defeated Edenton Holmes 40-14 on Friday.

East Bladen ended its season 9-4, which was the most wins since the 2018 team went 9-3.

The Eagles were the No. 4 seed in the East region, drew a first-round playoff bye and posted victories against Union and Manteo to reach the fourth round. East Bladen was the final team from the Carolina Conference to be eliminated from the playoffs.

East Bladen’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 47 yard run by sophomore Jaden Lewis.

Friday’s loss was the fourth time that Tarboro has beaten East Bladen in the playoffs since 2009. It was, by far, the most lopsided. The Vikings won 20-13 in 2023, 33-7 in 2010 and 28-22 in 2009.

The fifth playoff meeting between the schools got out of hand quickly on a bone-chilling night at Viking Stadium.

McDowell-Moore scored on two long runs in the first quarter as Tarboro jumped out to a 14-0 lead. His first score of 56 yards capped a four-play, 80-yard drive that followed an East Bladen punt. His second TD of 62 yards came on the first play after an interception by Everette.

Any hope of an East Bladen comeback ended as Tarboro scored four touchdowns in the second quarter for a 42-0 halftime lead. The Vikings scored on a 60 yard punt return by Pharr-McNair, a 48 yard run by Everette on the first play following an East Bladen fumble, a 60 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Powell to McDowell-Moore and a 7 yard run by Everette.

The second half was played with a running clock since the margin was greater than 34 points at half.

Tarboro’s final scores came in the third quarter on a 46 yard run by Pharr-McNair and a 65 yard interception return by Jaden Jenkins.

Lewis led the East Bladen offense with 72 yards rushing on 17 carries. Dashon Campbell added 68 yards on 12 carries.

Tarboro ran only 16 plays from scrimmage. The Vikings scored five rushing touchdowns, a pass, punt return and interception return.