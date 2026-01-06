Put the header in that will run each week America @ 25o.

Speaker of the House Jimmy Green of Clarkton officially announced in Raleigh today that he is a candidate on the Democratic ticket for lieutenant governor. Before departing for Raleigh, Green met with and briefly addressed a large crowd of well-wishers at the Clarkton Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall Looking on as Green speaks - left to right W. R. Lathan, Lem Smith, Gil Beresoff and David Clark.

BLADEN COUNTY – The United States of America is having a monumental 250-year birthday this year and at the Bladen Journal, we would like to highlights stories from our past that directly or indirectly affected Bladen County.

We would like to make this a yearlong celebration. Each month, we will pull stories from the archives that correspond to the month we are currently in.

For our very first birthday remembrance, the county was celebrating its Bicentennial. The year was 1976; the month was January – and one of Bladen County’s own was heading to Raleigh, North Carolina, to announce

his official announcement to run for Lieutenant Governor.

CLARKTON – House speaker Jimmy Green Wednesday opened his campaign for lieutenant governor with a pledge to work for a state employee pay raise on a graduated scale without increasing taxes.

Before traveling to Raleigh to make the official announcement, the Clarkton resident met with area friends and well-wishers at 7 o’clock this morning in his hometown.

During the coffee and doughnut hour. Green spoke briefly to the crowd of more than 200 persons, thanking them for their support and friendship during his 16-year legislative career.

“In the Legislative Building,” said Green. “It is only a few steps from the office of the speaker to the office of the Lieutenant Governor. When you attempt to occupy that office by election, however, it is a long road from one to the other.

“I have the support of many friends across the state, a clean bill of health from my doctor, the approval of my family, the encouragement of you here today, and the know-how to be lieutenant governor.”

“…our teachers and state employees are growing restless.” Green said in a prepared statement announcing his candidacy at the Hilton Inn. ‘I have commended them for their understanding and patience, but I sense that their patience is wearing thin.”

The speaker said the cost of living has increased 15% since employees received their last raise and the cost of living is expected to rise…

“James Collins “Jimmy” Green (February 24, 1921 – February 4, 2000) was a North Carolina politician who served as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives (1975–1976) and as the 28th Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina (1977–1985).

Political career

Green served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1961 through 1976. He was elected Lieutenant Governor in 1976 after defeating Howard Nathaniel Lee in a Democratic primary runoff. In 1980, after a change to the North Carolina Constitution, Green became the first Lt. Governor elected to a second term. He defeated fellow former House Speaker Carl J. Stewart, Jr. in the 1980 Democratic primary, and then went on to defeat Republican Bill Cobey in the general election.”

