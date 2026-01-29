BLADENBORO — Keithan Russ scored 12 points to lead nine Bladenboro players in the scoring column Wednesday in a 48-18 triumph over Elizabethtown inside Willis Nance Jr. Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs (5-0) led 23-11 at half, then put the game away by outscoring Elizabethtown 18-2 in the third quarter.

Khalil Moore scored seven points for the Cougars (0-4).

Master sports schedule | Standings

In the girls’ game, Ady Carroll scored 14 points and Zamani Mason added 10 as the unbeaten Bulldogs (5-0) rolled to a 37-12 victory against Elizabethtown (3-2).

Bladenboro jumped to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and 25-4 at half.

Jeniyah Whittington scored 11 points for the Cougars.

BOYS: BLADENBORO 48, ELIZABETHTOWN 18

Elizabethtown (18) — Khalil Moore 7, KyJuan Phillips 2, Ayden Smith, Malikhi Bizzell 7, Jabrel Rogers, Malikhi Lynn, Jaylyn Hall, Deshawn Bospel 2.

Bladenboro (48) — Zion Ellison 4, Keithan Russ 12, Jamarie Shaw 7, Brayden Freeman 4, Braylon Melvin 2, Jayden Ruffin 5, Ronderick Bellamy, Triton Bordeaux, Rashad Johnson, Tyler Thurman 3, Avion Murphy 2, Oxciel Campos, Aaron Guyton 2, Kamarrie Barr 7, Javion Johnson, Kash Purdie.

GIRLS: BLADENBORO 37, ELIZABETHTOWN 13

Elizabethtown (13) — Racquel Whittington, Nyashia Lyles, Jeniyah Whittington 11, Jennifer Stanislas 2, Chanel High, Janna Tandang, Madison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Britney Scarlett.

Bladenboro (37) — Zamani Mason 10, Kaylee Fisher, Camarri Covington 2, Eva Dove, Bella Hester, Sa’bria Cobb, Nora Chadwick 2, Aubrey McKeithan 7, K’nyla Thompson, Caity McLaurin 2, Ady Carroll 14, Paislee Alley.

Middle School Boys Basketball W-L Bladenboro 5-0 Clarkton 1-3 Elizabethtown 0-4 Emereau 5-4 Tar Heel 1-2

Middle School Girls Basketball W-L Bladenboro 5-0 Clarkton 0-3 Elizabethtown 3-2 Emereau 5-4 Tar Heel 2-1

THURSDAY, JAN. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

North Duplin at East Bladen, JV boys 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Basketball

Nakina at Clarkton, Girls 4 p.m., Boys 5:15 p.m.

Tar Heel at Whiteville, Girls 4 p.m., Boys 5:15 p.m.

RECREATION

Basketball

7-9-Year-Old Girls at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Bulldogs vs. Pirates, 5:45 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Girls at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Sky vs. Sparks, 7:15 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Mavericks vs. Heat, 6:30 p.m.

Pacers vs. Knicks, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 30

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Whiteville at West Bladen, JV girls 4 p.m.; JV boys 5 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 31

RECREATION

Basketball

Lil Knights at West Bladen High gym

College

Semifinals

Duke vs. N.C. State, 8:30 a.m.

Wake Forest vs. UNC, 9 a.m.

Championship

Winners, 9:40 a.m

NBA

Semifinals

Thunder vs. Knicks, 8:30 a.m.

Spurs vs. Lakers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Winners, 9:40 a.m.

To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].