The North Duplin at East Bladen basketball games scheduled to be played Wednesday, Jan. 28 have been moved to Thursday, Jan. 29. The junior varsity boys’ game will start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls at 6 and varsity boys at 7:30.

The game was moved forward a day after it was announced the North Carolina Senior Beta Convention would be a virtual event instead of in person because of weather-related concerns. The convention had been scheduled Jan. 29-31 in Greensboro.

The East Bladen boys (5-12, 5-2 Carolina) won at North Duplin (8-9, 4-4 Carolina) 43-36 on Jan. 16 for their first win this season. The Eagles lost their first eight games, but now are in third place in the Carolina Conference.

The North Duplin girls (14-4, 7-1 Carolina) are in first place and beat East Bladen (14-4, 5-2 Carolina) 57-47 on Jan. 6. The Eagles bolted to a 12-0 lead in that game, but North Duplin was able to rally.