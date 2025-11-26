(CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE) East Bladen’s Tevin McLean drives the lane against Trask on Tuesday. McLean scored 12 points for the Eagles.

ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen girls’ basketball team held off a furious Heide Trask rally Tuesday night to beat the Titans 44-37 and remain unbeaten in a non-conference game on Patty Evers Court.

The Eagles (3-0) led 35-18 at the end of the third quarter, but a basket by Trask’s Alanah Watkins cut East Bladen’s lead to 37-35 with 2:45 remaining.

East Bladen quickly regained the momentum, using a basket by Ellen Battle and a free throw apiece from Ariel Cromartie, Aaliyah Monroe and Niyah Wooten for a 42-35 lead with 35 seconds remaining.

Monroe scored 12 points and Cromartie had 11 to lead East Bladen. The Eagles are scheduled to host North Brunswick next Tuesday.

Trask controlled play in the first quarter and led 12-7. Monroe scored all of the Eagles’ points in the quarter.

East Bladen came alive in the middle quarters, outscoring the Titans 12-1 in the second and 16-5 in the third for a 35-18 advantage.

The Eagles led 37-27 with 5:04 remaining following a free throw from Battle, but Trask scored four consecutive baskets to cut it to 37-35 with 2:45 remaining.

Varsity Boys: Heide Trask 56, East Bladen 43

Trask opened a working margin in the second quarter and held off repeated attempted rallies by the Eagles (0-2).

The Titans had a 13-5 advantage in the second quarter for a 23-14 halftime lead. East Bladen got within eight points four times in the fourth quarter with the final time coming on a basket by Sheldon Melvin that made it 49-41 with 2:40 remaining, but Trask scored the next six points for a 55-41 lead with less than a minute to play.

Tevin McLean and Za’Quan Gray each scored 12 points to lead East Bladen.

JV Girls: East Bladen 29, Heide Trask 13

Zariyah Riddy scored eight points and Kayla Hall added seven in the Eagles’ victory. East Bladen is 1-1.

JV Boys: Heide Trask 43, East Bladen 30

Bradley Ashlock scored 17 points for Trask to lead the way. Joel Lewis had 12 for East Bladen (0-2).

VARSITY BOYS

HEIDE TRASK (56) – Matthias Sonne 10, Trey Paffenroth 10, Kason Murphy 7, Faqeeh Harmon 8, Jackson Parker 6, Demond Moore 13, Quincy Moore 2.

EAST BLADEN (43) – Tevin McLean 12, Landyn Scott 3, John Monroe 5, Benjamin Lent 2, C.J. Jacobs 4, Conner Hill, Za’Quan Gray 12, Sheldon Melvin 5

VARSITY GIRLS

HEIDE TRASK (37) – Janiya Kelly Green 2, Sophia Gough 11, Alanah Watkins 4, Arianna Burnett 2, Carley Davis 3, Lalia Ballard 9, Scarlet Dickson 6.

EAST BLADEN (44) – Aaliyah Monroe 12, Ellen Battle 7, Ariel Cromartie 11, Tyliah Freeman 2, T.T. Richardson, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 9, Niyah Wooten 3, Grayce Edwards.

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

HEIDE TRASK (43) – Evan Hubbard 8, Bradley Ashlock 17, Quanerious M. 9, Damari Williams 9.

EAST BLADEN (30) – Damian Maynor 2, John High, Omar Powell 2, Joel Lewis 12, Ishaq Algozy 2, Jason Sutton, Prince Powell, Dashan Henderson 12.

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

HEIDE TRASK (13) – Alexis W. 2, Danette A. 1, Kyndall J. 2, Johanna No. 2, Shelby B. 6.

EAST BLADEN (29) – Kayla Hall 7, Kayelynn Chambers 3, Zariyah Riddy 8, Angelina Jones 2, Jenniyah Jones 2, Kylee Spaulding 1, Paris Jenkins 6

