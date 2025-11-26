The Storm won the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 11-14-year-old volleyball championship. Members of the team are Daniela Amanda Sar, Savannah Ownbey, Keira Dowless, Lilly Wells, Brianna Dulce Sarao, Caylee Ownbey, Marelin Aguilar Saro, Valeria Garcia-Sarao, Kenadie Pusey, Layla Crawford and Yareni Campos Vega. The coach was Missy Wells.

The Huskies won the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 10-11-year-old volleyball league championship. Members of the team are Heidi Sasser, Maelee Grace Norris, Kenley Brisson, Bristol Ratley, Meredith Carter, Mia Thompson, Addyson Smith, Evelyn Parrish, Parker Dalton, Kennedy Williams and Paisley Crawford. The coach was Shelby Pope.

The Waves won the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 8-9-year-old volleyball championship. Members of the team are Mayra Portugal Ortiz, Paisley Williams, Ainsley Eason, Anna Allen, Brynlee Gooden, Jesslyn Yancey, Milana Nancy, I’Rihanna McDowell, Summer Sawyer and Anna Lee. Coaches were Jessica Eason and Tiffany Allen.

CLARKTON – Dyson Moore scored with just over a minute remaining Tuesday, giving East Bladen Middle a 24-18 win against West Columbus in a football game played at Harold Ingram Field.

It was the final game of the season for East Bladen (3-2). The team was made up of players from Clarkton School of Discovery and Elizabethtown Middle.

RECREATION VOLLEYBALL

Inside King Street gym in Elizabethtown, the Storm and Wave clinched the Bladen County Recreation Department volleyball championship.

The Storm swept the Flames and won the 12-14-year-old league as the Flyers upset the Shockers.

In the 8-9-year-old league, the Waves wrapped up the title with a straight set win over the Typhoons.

Here are the final standings:

12-14-year-olds: Storm 7-1, Shockers 6-2, Thunder 4-4, Flyers 2-6, Flames 1-7

10-11-year-olds: Huskies 6-0, Wildcats 4-2, Jaguars 2-4, Mustangs 0-6

8-9-year-olds: Waves 5-1, Typhoons 3-3, Cyclones 2-4, Hurricanes 2-4

TUESDAY, NOV. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Varsity boys: Heide Trask 56, East Bladen 43 (Story)

Varsity boys: Wilmington Hoggard 81, West Bladen 48 (Story)

Varsity girls: East Bladen 44, Heide Trask 37 (Story)

JV boys: Wilmington Hoggard 66, West Bladen 61 (Story)

JV boys: Heide Trask 43, East Bladen 30 (Story)

JV girls: East Bladen 29, Heide Trask 13 (Story)

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

East Bladen 24, West Columbus 18

RECREATION

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball

Cyclones 2, Hurricanes 0 (25-17, 25-17)

Waves 2, Typhoons 0 (25-10, 25-22)

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball

Flyers 2, Shockers 1 (9-25, 25-20, 15-11)

Storm 2, Flames 0 (25-17, 25-14)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 26

No games scheduled

THURSDAY, NOV. 27

No games scheduled

FRIDAY, NOV. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

NCHSAA Playoffs

East Bladen at Tarboro, 7 p.m.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].