CLARKTON – Dyson Moore scored with just over a minute remaining Tuesday, giving East Bladen Middle a 24-18 win against West Columbus in a football game played at Harold Ingram Field.
It was the final game of the season for East Bladen (3-2). The team was made up of players from Clarkton School of Discovery and Elizabethtown Middle.
RECREATION VOLLEYBALL
Inside King Street gym in Elizabethtown, the Storm and Wave clinched the Bladen County Recreation Department volleyball championship.
The Storm swept the Flames and won the 12-14-year-old league as the Flyers upset the Shockers.
In the 8-9-year-old league, the Waves wrapped up the title with a straight set win over the Typhoons.
Here are the final standings:
12-14-year-olds: Storm 7-1, Shockers 6-2, Thunder 4-4, Flyers 2-6, Flames 1-7
10-11-year-olds: Huskies 6-0, Wildcats 4-2, Jaguars 2-4, Mustangs 0-6
8-9-year-olds: Waves 5-1, Typhoons 3-3, Cyclones 2-4, Hurricanes 2-4
TUESDAY, NOV. 25
HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
Varsity boys: Heide Trask 56, East Bladen 43 (Story)
Varsity boys: Wilmington Hoggard 81, West Bladen 48 (Story)
Varsity girls: East Bladen 44, Heide Trask 37 (Story)
JV boys: Wilmington Hoggard 66, West Bladen 61 (Story)
JV boys: Heide Trask 43, East Bladen 30 (Story)
JV girls: East Bladen 29, Heide Trask 13 (Story)
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Football
East Bladen 24, West Columbus 18
RECREATION
8-9-Year-Old Volleyball
Cyclones 2, Hurricanes 0 (25-17, 25-17)
Waves 2, Typhoons 0 (25-10, 25-22)
12-14-Year-Old Volleyball
Flyers 2, Shockers 1 (9-25, 25-20, 15-11)
Storm 2, Flames 0 (25-17, 25-14)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 26
No games scheduled
THURSDAY, NOV. 27
No games scheduled
FRIDAY, NOV. 28
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
NCHSAA Playoffs
East Bladen at Tarboro, 7 p.m.
