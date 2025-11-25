ELIZABETHTOWN — Empty Stocking Fund applications can be picked up, filled out and turned in December 1st thru December 5th in the DSS lobby. All applications must be placed in the application box in the DSS lobby by 5pm, December 5th. No late submissions will be accepted. Applications are available in English and Spanish. The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.

Those who were selected for vouchers in 2024 are not eligible this year, just as with past protocols.

Donations are also being accepted through Dec. 18, 2025.

The Bladen Journal, Leinwand’s, the Department of Social Services partner to bring the benevolence endeavor to Bladen County.

This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those who need a little help at Christmas are able to through a qualifying process. Applicants are vetted by DSS. Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwand’s in Elizabethtown.

The newspaper serves as the community’s conduit in the process.

All recipients of the community’s good will are from Bladen County.

The newspaper staff will make calls to those who will receive vouchers on Dec. 15 and if necessary, Dec. 16, then do distribution on Dec. 17-18. Like the last three years, those called should be prepared to bring photo ID when they come to pick up their voucher.

Donations can only be made by cash or check only through the Bladen Journal or The Robesonian, and they can be mailed or dropped off.

The newspaper office is in the same building as the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. It is next to the Bladen County Public Library, and across the intersection from the new fire station. The Robesonian is located in Lumberton on Roberts Ave right across from KFC.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Bladen Journal Empty Stocking Fund. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, 207 E. Broad St, Ste B, Elizabethtown, NC 28337 or The Robesonian c/o The Bladen Journal Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton, NC 28358. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s temporary office at 207 E. Broad St, Ste B. in Elizabethtown or to the Robesonian in Lumberton.

Donors will be asked their name but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

The United Way of Robeson County is not participating in this year’s fundraising efforts as it has previously.

Last year’s total donation was $3,600.