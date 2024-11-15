Lamar Jackson is a famous NFL quarterback football player for the Baltimore ravens. Lamar was born on January 7th 1997 in Pompano Beach Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale which was an economically stressed area at the time. Lamar grew up playing for the south Florida football leagues traveling around the states.

He played for Santalales community high school in lantana Florida and quickly transferred to Boynton beach community high school in the spring of 2013 and quickly became the team’s starting quarterback. Lamar finished his varsity high school season with 1624 rushing yards,2263 passing yards, with the total being 3887. Lamar got offered scholarships from schools like Florida, Mississippi state and Nebraska but he chose to attend Louisville over all the other schools.

Lamar performed very well at Louisville being 1 out of 46 players to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 2,000 in the same season Jackson also holds the most consecutive games throwing for 300 yards and rushing for 100 yards Jackson was one of 17 players in college football history to pass for 40 touchdowns and rush for 40 touchdowns in a career Jackson finished his college career with 13,175 yards and winning a Heisman which is a very big accomplishment.

Jackson graduated from Louisville with a degree in communications with a 3.5 GPA he was very smart and started taking his study seriously he finished college in 2017 going into the NFL combine in 2018 and being the last pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft being selected by the Baltimore ravens.

Jackson quickly became a well-known player in the national football league with his first season being a starting quarterback after ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco got injured in Jackson first start he threw for 150 yards in his first career start. Since Lamar has started he has a 62-22 record. Jackson won the MVP at age 27 after winning against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.