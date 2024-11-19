ELIZABETHTOWN – The MLK Parade Committee is excited to announce the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in Elizabethtown NC. The line-up starts at 9:00 a.m., location 805 West Broad Street.This annual event is a celebration of Dr. King’s legacy and a chance to come together to honor his message of equality, unity, and social justice.

The parade will feature a wide array of participants, including local leaders, performers, community, civic, state, college and school organizations, dance groups, step-teams, drill teams, Eastern Stars, Shriners, Masonic Lodges, businesses, queens and kings etc.2025 Theme: “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence365”highlights the importance of community solidarity and inclusiveness.

In addition to the parade, attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities, local food vendors, and live activities throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public, with ample parking available.

Organizers invite the entire community to join in this joyous celebration to honor Dr. King’s enduring impact on our nation. To participate in the parade, respond to the Parade Committee at abullock1951@gmail.com or 3295 Peanut Plant Road; Elizabethtown NC 28337 on or before January 8th. Include the name and type of entry and contact information (email and phone number).