Thanksgiving is never complete without the traditional Pumpkin Pie. Now that it’s just around the corner there’s no better time than to share this recipe that is so simple you may want to make two! No, Mama DeLap is not me… it’s my husband’s mother and he’s been asking me to make this for quite a while. I’m so happy Mark’s sister, Rene’ DeLap preserved it and happy the family shared it with me! Mom actually won awards for this pie at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Here is your shopping list:

1. 1 9-inch frozen deep-dish Pie Crust

2. 1 16 oz can of pure Pumpkin

3. ¾ cup of sugar

4. 2 large eggs, slightly beaten

5. 1 can evaporated milk (12 oz)

6. ½ tsp salt

7. 1 Tbsp and ½ tsp of Pumpkin Pie Spice

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Combine the sugar, pumpkin spice and slightly beaten eggs. Stir well with a large spoon or spatula. Add salt. Continue stirring. Pour in the evaporated milk and then fold in the can of pure pumpkin until fully incorporated. Do not over-mix. Place the pie crust and pan on a baking sheet. Pour pumpkin mixture into the pie crust. Place in the oven at 425 for 15 minutes to set then change oven setting to 375 for another 30 minutes. Check the pie with a toothpick that comes out clean. Serves best after refrigerated for at least 24 hours as the flavors intensify. Serve with whipped cream. Now, brag at the table that you made your own homemade pumpkin pie!

Fun Fact: Did you know that the first written pumpkin pie-like dish was found in a French cookbook in 1651? But it’s the early American pumpkin pie that we’re all accustomed to. It originated back when the British colonists made it without crusts by baking a hollowed-out pumpkin filled with milk, honey and spices in hot ashes. It was the Northeastern Native Americans that brought pumpkins as gifts to the first settlers who taught them the many uses. This is what led to serving pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. In the early 19th century, pumpkin pie became a common addition to a Thanksgiving dinner and now symbolizes the appreciation and gratitude our ancestors once experienced each harvest season.

