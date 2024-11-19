ELIZABETHTOWN – The Bladen County Health Department was notified on November 12, 2024 of a raccoon that tested positive for rabies. This is the second rabid animal identified in the county this year. The raccoon was found deceased on 11/7/24 near the W Hester Street and Gooden Street intersection in Clarkton, NC and sent for testing.

Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or via contamination of open wounds or mucus membranes with potentially infectious material such as saliva. Any person bitten or exposed to potentially infectious saliva from this raccoon during early November should contact their healthcare provider or the local health department for a rabies risk assessment. Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is administered. You may contact the Bladen County Health Department at 910-862-6900.

Prevention of rabies is based on protection of susceptible animals and people, and appropriate management of persons and animals exposed to rabies:

Vaccinate pets-the #1 way to prevent rabies! In accordance with NC State Law all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most commonly identified domestic animal with rabies.

Control measures for pets exposed to rabies. If pets are exposed to rabies they should receive a booster dose of rabies vaccine if they are currently vaccinated at the time of exposure. If pets are not currently vaccinated against rabies when exposed the animals will be euthanized or quarantined for four months in accordance with state law.

Control measures for persons exposed to rabies. Seek medical guidance from your health care provider of the local health department if you believe you have been exposed to rabies

Limit stray and feral animals. Persons should not approach stray or feral dogs or cats. Feral cat colonies should be intensively monitored and their location reported to Bladen County Animal Control.

Leave wildlife alone. Raccoons and other wildlife serve as the reservoir for rabies in North Carolina. Rabies occurs throughout North Carolina. Anyone that sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior needs to call the Bladen County Animal Control Department at 910-862-6918