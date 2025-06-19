ELIZABETHTOWN – In a release sent to the Bladen Journal Wednesday, June 18 from Juanita Hester, Elizabethtown Town Clerk and signed by Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell, information that the town had released town manager Dane Rideout and that the interim town manager would be Pat DaVane.

The statement said, “THIS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND GENERAL RELEASE (the “Agreement”) is entered into between Dane D. Rideout (sometimes referred to as “Rideout”) and the Town of Elizabethtown (sometimes referred to as “Town”). Dane D. Rideout and the Town of Elizabethtown are sometimes collectively referred the “Parties.” WHEREAS, Rideout was initially employed as the Town Manager for the Town pursuant to an Employment Agreement entered into on March 21, 2021; WHEREAS, on March 4, 2024, Rideout and the Town entered into another Employment Agreement, which sets forth the current terms of the relationship between Rideout and the Town;”

The agreement goes on to deny any and all allegations of wrongdoing.

The document goes on to say that, “WHEREAS, all Rideout and the Town expressly and unambiguously deny any and allegations of wrongdoing and desire to fully and finally resolve any and all disputes related to the Employment Contract and Rideout’s employment with the Town; WHEREAS Rideout and the Town further declare and represent that no promise, inducement, or agreement not herein expressed has been made to any of the Parties, and that this Agreement contains the entire agreement between the parties, and that the terms of this Agreement are contractual and not a mere recital;”

The agreement was signed between the town of Elizabethtown and Dane Rideout June 13.

More details will be available in the next issue of the Bladen Journal.