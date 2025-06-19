A 4-3 extra-inning win Monday assured Elizabethtown Navy of a berth in the Diamond Youth Baseball Majors state tournament.
Elizabethtown Navy split four games in the five-team double-elimination District 9 tournament played in Pembroke. The top three teams advanced to the state tournament scheduled July 11-18 in Wilmington hosted by Winter Park Optimist DYB.
Members of the Elizabethtown Majors Navy team are Baylor Gooden, Kymani Matheson, Mark McMichael, Jase Allen, Greylan Knobles, Aiden Wooten, Cooper Patrick, Cooper Clark, Tony Robinson, Jabari Adams-Peterson, Elijah Dicicco and Nolan Schultz. Coaches are Camrin Wooten, Teffrey McKoy and Mark McMichael.
Elizabethtown Navy lost its first game 5-1 to Fairmont, but rallied to beat Elizabethtown White 15-5 followed by the 7-inning victory against West Robeson Blue before being eliminated Tuesday by tournament champion West Robeson White 15-0. West Robeson White won its four games by a combined 67-0 score.
Elizabethtown White lost both of its games, falling to West Robeson White 28-0 in its opener.
In the District 9 AAA tournament in Pembroke, Elizabethtown lost to West Robeson Blue 8-3 and Fairmont 16-1.
In the District 2 Majors tournament in Riegelwood, Bladen County lost twice Sunday to be eliminated. In a game suspended Saturday and resumed Sunday, Bladen County lost to Riegelwood 9-8, then were shut out by tournament champion Whiteville 10-0.
Whiteville, which lost 1-0 in 8 innings Saturday in the tournament opener, beat Columbus County 7-0 on Tuesday and 6-0 on Wednesday to win the title.
Last week, Bladen County qualified for the AAA Division 2 state tournament scheduled July 11-18 in Shallotte.
District 2 Majors Tournament at Riegelwood
Saturday, June 14
Game 1: Columbus County 1, Whiteville 0, 8 innings
Sunday, June 15
Game 2: Riegelwood 9, Bladen County 8
Game 3: Whiteville 10, Bladen County 0
Game 4: Columbus County 13, Riegelwood 3
Monday, June 16
Game 5: Whiteville 13, Riegelwood 0
Tuesday, June 17
Game 6: Whiteville 7, Columbus County 0
Wednesday, June 18
Game 7: Championship – Whiteville 6, Columbus County 0
District 9 AAA Tournament at Pembroke
Saturday, June 14
Game 1: Lumberton 16, Fairmont 0.
Game 2: West Robeson Blue 8, Elizabethtown 3
Sunday, June 15
Game 3: West Robeson White 10, Lumberton 0
Game 4: Fairmont 16, Elizabethtown 1
Monday, June 16
Game 5: Lumberton 18, Fairmont 7
Tuesday, June 17
Game 6: West Robeson White 15, West Robeson Blue 0
Wednesday, June 18
Game 7: Lumberton 8, West Robeson White 3
Game 8: Championship – West Robeson White defeated Lumberton
District 9 Majors Tournament at Pembroke
Saturday, June 14
Game 1: Fairmont 5, Elizabethtown Navy 1
Game 2: West Robeson White 28, Elizabethtown White 0
Sunday, June 15
Game 3: Fairmont 8, West Robeson Blue 7
Game 4: Elizabethtown Navy 15, Elizabethtown White 5
Monday, June 16
Game 5: Elizabethtown Navy 4, West Robeson Blue 3, 7 innings.
Game 6: West Robeson White 13, Fairmont 0.
Tuesday, June 17
Game 7: West Robeson White 15, Elizabethtown Navy 0
Wednesday, June 18
Game 8: Championship – West Robeson White 11, Fairmont 0