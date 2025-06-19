Members of the Elizabethtown White team were Connor Carver, Braylon Bryant, Luke Hair, Carter Sasser, Carson Walters, Brayden Johnson, Garrison Fells, Greyson Dorsett, Zayden Yutzy, Jayden Pone, Conner Cain and Ryder Dowless. Coaches were Nate Carver, Seth Hair and Lee Cain.

Members of the Elizabethtown AAA team were Kohen Smeigh, Kai Smeigh, C.J. Matheson, Zaveone Rogers, Jake Hilton, Lucas Cook, Makhi Winters, Drake Washington, Javie Jackson, Jacari Rhodie, Dalton Davis and Jackson Porter. Coaches were Neil Smeigh, Mark Porter and Brad Walters.

Members of the Bladen County Majors All-Stars were, from left, Chatham Rigsbee, Malakye Rogers, Javion Johnson , Alondell Smith, Rhys Ward, Coach Reashoid Pone, Coach Sharod Pone, Johoan Reed, Terrence Montgomery Jr., Cory Singletary II, Jaylin Ballard and Zianthony Smith.

A 4-3 extra-inning win Monday assured Elizabethtown Navy of a berth in the Diamond Youth Baseball Majors state tournament.

Elizabethtown Navy split four games in the five-team double-elimination District 9 tournament played in Pembroke. The top three teams advanced to the state tournament scheduled July 11-18 in Wilmington hosted by Winter Park Optimist DYB.

Members of the Elizabethtown Majors Navy team are Baylor Gooden, Kymani Matheson, Mark McMichael, Jase Allen, Greylan Knobles, Aiden Wooten, Cooper Patrick, Cooper Clark, Tony Robinson, Jabari Adams-Peterson, Elijah Dicicco and Nolan Schultz. Coaches are Camrin Wooten, Teffrey McKoy and Mark McMichael.

Elizabethtown Navy lost its first game 5-1 to Fairmont, but rallied to beat Elizabethtown White 15-5 followed by the 7-inning victory against West Robeson Blue before being eliminated Tuesday by tournament champion West Robeson White 15-0. West Robeson White won its four games by a combined 67-0 score.

Elizabethtown White lost both of its games, falling to West Robeson White 28-0 in its opener.

In the District 9 AAA tournament in Pembroke, Elizabethtown lost to West Robeson Blue 8-3 and Fairmont 16-1.

In the District 2 Majors tournament in Riegelwood, Bladen County lost twice Sunday to be eliminated. In a game suspended Saturday and resumed Sunday, Bladen County lost to Riegelwood 9-8, then were shut out by tournament champion Whiteville 10-0.

Whiteville, which lost 1-0 in 8 innings Saturday in the tournament opener, beat Columbus County 7-0 on Tuesday and 6-0 on Wednesday to win the title.

Last week, Bladen County qualified for the AAA Division 2 state tournament scheduled July 11-18 in Shallotte.

District 2 Majors Tournament at Riegelwood

Saturday, June 14

Game 1: Columbus County 1, Whiteville 0, 8 innings

Sunday, June 15

Game 2: Riegelwood 9, Bladen County 8

Game 3: Whiteville 10, Bladen County 0

Game 4: Columbus County 13, Riegelwood 3

Monday, June 16

Game 5: Whiteville 13, Riegelwood 0

Tuesday, June 17

Game 6: Whiteville 7, Columbus County 0

Wednesday, June 18

Game 7: Championship – Whiteville 6, Columbus County 0

District 9 AAA Tournament at Pembroke

Saturday, June 14

Game 1: Lumberton 16, Fairmont 0.

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 8, Elizabethtown 3

Sunday, June 15

Game 3: West Robeson White 10, Lumberton 0

Game 4: Fairmont 16, Elizabethtown 1

Monday, June 16

Game 5: Lumberton 18, Fairmont 7

Tuesday, June 17

Game 6: West Robeson White 15, West Robeson Blue 0

Wednesday, June 18

Game 7: Lumberton 8, West Robeson White 3

Game 8: Championship – West Robeson White defeated Lumberton

District 9 Majors Tournament at Pembroke

Saturday, June 14

Game 1: Fairmont 5, Elizabethtown Navy 1

Game 2: West Robeson White 28, Elizabethtown White 0

Sunday, June 15

Game 3: Fairmont 8, West Robeson Blue 7

Game 4: Elizabethtown Navy 15, Elizabethtown White 5

Monday, June 16

Game 5: Elizabethtown Navy 4, West Robeson Blue 3, 7 innings.

Game 6: West Robeson White 13, Fairmont 0.

Tuesday, June 17

Game 7: West Robeson White 15, Elizabethtown Navy 0

Wednesday, June 18

Game 8: Championship – West Robeson White 11, Fairmont 0