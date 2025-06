Members of the Bladen County AA All-Stars were: First row, from left, Dean Dubuke, Jace Taylor, Steven Wilkins and Eli Stone. Second row, Noah Kinlaw, Mason Carroll and Jaxon Coleman. Third row, Josiah Blanks-Adams, Coy Wilkins, Jensen Burney and Adrian Harris. Fourth row, Coach David Dubuke, Coach Brett Kinlaw, Coach Ryan Todd and Coach Dickie Wilkins. (Contributed photo)

Members of the Elizabethtown AA All-Stars were: First row, from left, Bryson Lee, Carver Hair, Holt Hall, Jameson Tatum, Camden Wooten and Drake Beard. Second row, Myles Owens, Branson Gooden, Atlantis Ripley, Rhett Brisson, T.J. Smith and King Ballard. Third row, Coach Jordan Lee, Coach Garrett Brisson, Coach Camden Wooten and Coach David Tatum. (Contributed photo)

Members of the Bladen County AAA Supplemental All-Stars were: First row, from left, L.C. Council, Eastyn Singletary, Jyheem McRae, Craven Smith and Xander Heustess. Second row, Ny Pryor, BayLyn Brisson, Lane Mize, Silas Corcelius and Gavin Richardson. Third row, Coach Catherine Brisson, Coach Hakeem Swindell and Coach Graham Burney. (Contributed photo)

Members of the Elizabethtown AA Supplemental All-Stars were: First row, from left, Ethan Pearson, Hudson Dove, R.W. Willoughby, Willie Edge and Jacye Melvin. Second row, Charlie Reeves, Wes Robinson, Henry Peed, Holden Hood, Elisha Guyton and Lincoln Davis. Third row, Coach Derick Davis, Coach Kyle Smith, Coach Aaron Robinson and Coach Phillip Peed. (Contributed photo)

T.J. Smith crosses home plate for an Elizabethtown run against West Robeson during the DYB District 9 AA tournament at Leinwand Park. (Photo by Sonny Jones)

Elizabethtown’s Drake Beard leaps to catch a throw during the DYB District 9 AA tournament at Leinwand Park. (Photo by Sonny Jones)

Members of the Bladen County AAA All-Stars were: First row, from left, Gus Bordeaux, Britton Christian, Lawson Walters and Jackson Davis. Second row, Boyce Allen, Cedarius Ballard, Alex Meares, Colton Thompson, Memphis Smith and Cooper White. Third row, Coach Jordan Allen, Coach Tim Benton and Coach Ashley Davis. (Contributed photo)

The Bladen County AAA All-Star team earned a berth in the Diamond Youth Baseball Division 2 state tournament by reaching the semifinals of the District 2 tournament played in Whiteville.

The double-elimination Division 2 AAA state tournament is scheduled July 11-18 in Gastonia.

The Elizabethtown AA All-Stars were runners-up in the District 9 tournament at Leinwand Park, beating Lumberton and Fairmont, but losing twice to champion West Robeson.

West Robeson advances to the Division 1 AA state tournament in Lumberton scheduled June 27-July 3.

The Elizabethtown AA Supplemental team won one of three games in the District 2 tournament. The Bladen County AA team lost both of its games in the District 2 tournament.

AA teams are coach pitch ages 8 and under, AAA teams are ages 10 and under and Majors teams are ages 12 and under.

Bladen County AAA lost its opening game 5-2 against Whiteville in the District 2 tournament. Bladen County routed Riegelwood 18-3 in its second game before being eliminated by South Columbus 13-5.

South Columbus will represent District 2 in the Division 1 AAA state tournament. Whiteville, which won the district title, and Bladen County will represent District 2 in the Division 2 tournament.

Members of the Bladen County AAA All-Stars are Gus Bordeaux, Britton Christian, Lawson Walters, Jackson Davis, Boyce Allen, Cedarius Ballard, Alex Meares, Colton Thompson, Memphis Smith and Cooper White. Coaches are Jordan Allen, Tim Benton and Ashley Davis.

District 9 Majors and AAA tournaments opened Saturday in Pembroke with three Elizabethtown teams playing. The District 2 Majors tournament began Saturday in Riegelwood with a Bladen County team in the field.

District 2 AA Tournament at Whiteville

Friday, June 6

Game 1: Riegelwood 15, Bladen County 0

Game 2: South Columbus 13, Whiteville 3

Saturday, June 7

Game 3: Riegelwood 10, Columbus County 4

Game 4: Whiteville 13, Bladen County 2

Game 6: South Columbus 16, Riegelwood 8

Game 5: Whiteville 9, Columbus County 7

Game 7: South Columbus 14, Whiteville 10

Sunday, June 8

Game 8: Championship – South Columbus 9, Riegelwood 4

Wednesday, June 11

Playoff: Riegelwood 17, Whiteville 3. Riegelwood advances to Division 2 state tournament

District 2 AA Supplemental Tournament at Whiteville

Friday, June 6

Game 1: South Columbus 15, Elizabethtown 2

Game 2: Whiteville 11, Columbus County 0

Saturday, June 7

Game 3: Elizabethtown 6, Columbus County 1

Game 4: South Columbus 9, Whiteville 8

Game 5: Whiteville 10, Elizabethtown 0

Game 6: Whiteville 16, South Columbus 0

Sunday, June 8

Game 7: Championship – South Columbus 6, Whiteville 5

District 9 AA Tournament at Elizabethtown

Saturday, June 7

Game 1: Elizabethtown 17, Lumberton 6

Game 2: West Robeson 16, Fairmont 1

Tuesday, June 10

Game 3: Fairmont 11, Lumberton 6

Game 4: West Robeson 12, Elizabethtown 1

Game 5: Elizabethtown 15, Fairmont 5

Wednesday, June 11

Game 6: Championship: West Robeson 15, Elizabethtown 5

District 2 AAA Tournament at Whiteville

Sunday, June 8

Game 1: Whiteville 5, Bladen County 2

Game 2: Columbus 18, Riegelwood 5

Monday, June 9

Game 3: Whiteville 17, South Columbus 4

Game 4: Bladen County 18, Riegelwood 3

Tuesday, June 10

Game 5: South Columbus 13, Bladen County 5

Game 6: Whiteville 14, Columbus County 0

Wednesday, June 11

Game 7: South Columbus 13, Columbus County 2

Thursday, June 12

Game 8: Championship – Whiteville 7, South Columbus 4

District 2 AAA Supplemental Tournament at Whiteville

Sunday, June 8

Game 1: Columbus County 17, Elizabethtown 6

Game 2: South Columbus 5, Bladen County 2

Wednesday, June 11

Game 3: Columbus County 13, Whiteville 10

Game 4: Bladen County 16, Elizabethtown 7

Thursday, June 12

Game 5: Bladen County 12, Whiteville 11

Game 6: South Columbus 15, Columbus County 0

Saturday, June 14 at Riegelwood

Game 7: South Columbus 13, Bladen County 3

Game 8: Columbus County vs. South Columbus, postponed

Sunday, June 15 at Riegelwood.

Game 8: Columbus County vs. South Columbus, 1 p.m.

Game 9: If necessary, 3 p.m.

District 2 Majors Tournament at Riegelwood

Saturday, June 14

Game 1: Columbus County 1, Whiteville 0, 8 innings

Game 2: Bladen County vs. Riegelwood, postponed

Sunday, June 15

Game 2: Bladen County vs. Riegelwood, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Whiteville vs. Bladen County-Riegelwood loser, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Columbus County vs. Bladen County-Riegelwood winner, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 16

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18

Game 7: if necessary, 7 p.m.

District 9 AAA Tournament at Pembroke

Saturday, June 14

Game 1: Lumberton 16, Fairmont 0

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 8, Elizabethtown 3

Sunday, June 15

Game 3: West Robeson White vs. Lumberton, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Fairmont vs. Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 16

Game 5: Fairmont-Elizabethtown winner vs. West Robeson White-Lumberton loser, 6 p.m.

Game 6: West Robeson Blue vs. West Robeson White-Lumberton winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Wednesday, June 18

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Thursday, June 19

Game 9: If necessary, TBA

District 9 Majors Tournament at Pembroke

Saturday, June 14

Game 1: Fairmont 5, Elizabethtown Navy 1

Game 2: West Robeson White 28, Elizabethtown White 0

Sunday, June 15

Game 3: West Robeson Blue vs. Fairmont, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Elizabethtown Navy vs. Elizabethtown White, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 16

Game 5: Elizabethtown Navy-Elizabethtown White winner vs. West Robeson Blue-Fairmont loser, 6 p.m.

Game 6: West Robeson White vs. West Robeson Blue-Fairmont winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Wednesday, June 18

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Thursday, June 19

Game 9: If necessary, TBA