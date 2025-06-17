ELIZABETHTOWN – Two high school students were recently awarded the Bladen County Farm Bureau Scholarship for their academic achievements.

Savanna Howell of East Bladen High School plans to attend East Carolina University in the fall, and major in nursing; Howell desires to one day open her own health clinic offering health services to families with special needs children. Andrew Musselwhite, also of East Bladen High School, will attend NC State University, and plans to study civil/structural engineering, with hopes to someday own a company that designs and builds high performance boats.

The scholarship, a $1,000 value, is presented to students who exhibit outstanding character and possess a civic commitment to their community.

The Bladen County Farm Bureau (BCFB) Scholarship was established to assist those deserving students desiring to continue their education after high school.

BCFB scholarships are available each spring, and qualifying students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 to complete the application. For more information on Bladen County Farm Bureau and BCFB Scholarships please contact Tina Smith at (910) 645-2042.

Farm Bureau is a free, independent, non-governmental, voluntary organization of farm and ranch families united for the purpose of analyzing their problems and formulating action to achieve educational improvement, economic opportunity, and social advancement, thereby promoting the national welfare. Robeson County Farm Bureau strives to better life for the residents of rural Robeson County, to provide more educational opportunities for students, and to enhance and call to attention to the importance of all of agriculture in our county and to our economy as a whole.