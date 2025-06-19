ELIZABETHTOWN – The Town of Elizabethtown Town Council will conduct a Special Called Meeting on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 12 o’clock Noon, in the Elizabethtown Municipal Building, 805 W. Broad Street, for the following purposes: FY 2025-2026 Budget Ordinance (FY 2025-2026 Proposed General Fund and Utilities Fund Budget Adoption); FY 2024-2025 Budget Amendment #2025-05-Final; FY 2025-2026 Lobbyist Contract – Electus Governmental Affairs; and Resolution to Authorize Interim Town Manager Pat DeVane to Sign Documents on behalf of the Town. Sylvia Campbell, Mayor