Registration for Bladen County Recreation Department’s youth volleyball program continues through Oct. 3.

Age groups are 8-9, 10-11 and 12-14 with separate leagues for girls and boys. League age is determined as of Oct. 1. Fee is $35 per player. Registration is available at the Recreation Department at 803 West King Street in Elizabethtown or online at bladeninfo.org.

Anyone interested in coaching a team can contact Morgan King at 910-872-6360 or email to [email protected].

Football/Cheerleading: Registration has closed for youth football and cheerleading. If interested in coaching a team, contact Clint Allen at 910-862-6772 or email [email protected].

Youth Soccer: Here are standings through Sept. 11. Games are played on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Bladen County Park off U.S. 701 between Elizabethtown and Clarkton.

10-12-Year-Old Boys: DC United 3-0, Bolt 2-1, Crew 1-2, Spartans 0-3

10-12-Year-Old Girls: Courage 3-0, Spirit 2-1, Stars 1-2, Fire 0-3

7-9-Year-Old Boys: Fury 3-0, Thunder 3-0, Galaxy 2-1, Quakes 2-1, Cosmos 1-2, Timbers 1-2, Railhawks 0-3, Revolution 0-3

7-9-Year-Old Girls: Rapids 2-0, Burn 2-1, Alliance 1-1, Arsenal 1-1, Fusion 0-3

5-6-Year-Old Coed: Sharks 3-0-0, Mutiny 2-0-1, Lightning 2-1-0, Raptors 1-1-1, Hornets 1-2-0, Titans 1-2-0, Grizzlies 1-2-0, Dynamos 0-3-0

Tot season has ended.