ROCKY POINT – Tyreek Moore scored three touchdowns and ran for 170 yards on 15 carries Friday night as Heide Trask rolled past West Bladen 44-6 in a non-conference high school football game.

Moore scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and had touchdown runs of 10 and 8 yards in the second quarter as the Titans built a 30-6 lead by halftime.

Amarie White scored the lone West Bladen touchdown with under a minute remaining in the first quarter that pulled the Knights even at 6-6.

Moore and the Titans pulled away thereafter. After Moore’s two second-quarter scoring runs along with a 2-point conversion run, Trey Paffenroth crossed the goal line with 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Kamajah Wilson’s second 2-point conversion put Trask ahead 30-6.

Jason Henry added 114 yards on 10 carries, which included a 76-yard touchdown dash in the third quarter. Wilson had 104 yards rushing on 3 carries and capped the Titans’ scoring with a 46 yard run midway through the final quarter. Trask finished with 410 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 28 carries.

West Bladen was held to 133 yards on the ground, led by Isaiah Robinson’s 59 yards on 16 carries. White finished with 37 yards rushing a week after rushing for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the Knights’ 38-28 win against West Columbus. Sincere McKinley had 97 all-purpose yards, which included 64 yards on three kickoff returns.

Defensively, Justin Spaulding led West Bladen with seven tackles. Tashawn Carter, Robinson and McKinley each had six tackles.

The loss dropped West Bladen to 1-3 and is scheduled to host Union next Friday at The Castle in its final non-conference game before beginning Southeastern Conference play. Trask (2-2) is scheduled to play at Lumberton next Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

HT – Tyreek Moore 6 run (run failed), 7:29

WB – Amarie White 1 run (run failed), 0:31

2nd Quarter

HT – Moore 10 run (Moore run), 10:49

HT – Moore 8 run (Kamajah Wilson run), 7:26

HT – Trey Paffenroth 1 run (Wilson run), 0:53

3rd Quarter

HT – Jason Henry 76 run (Wilson run), 6:08

4th Quarter

HT – Wilson 46 run (run failed), 7:53