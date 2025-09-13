ELIZABETHTOWN – East Bladen was clinging to a touchdown lead against Clinton early in the fourth quarter Friday night.

Until Jaden Lewis took off.

The sophomore running back took a handoff, broke off left tackle and sprinted 77 yards into the end zone with 10:34 remaining, sparking the Eagles to a 26-20 come-from-behind victory at Lenon Fisher Stadium in their final non-conference game.

“I followed my lead blockers,” Lewis said. “Thanks to my blockers. I busted it outside and just ran as hard as I could. As I got to the end zone, I caught a cramp. That was the worst part about it.”

Lewis put a cramp in Clinton’s defense, rushing for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. He was held to a mere three yards in the first quarter as the Eagles fell behind 13-0 on a pair of touchdown runs by Clinton’s Aaron Cooper.

“I thought our 21 guys that we had available played their tails off,” East Bladen coach Robby Priest said after his team improved to 3-1. “I’m proud of them. I loved the effort, especially being shorthanded.

“They’re in shape. In practice, we don’t get to take any reps off because this week either me or another coach had to play the other receiver or running back because we don’t have enough players. It’s just all hands on deck and I like that.”

The East Bladen defense limited Clinton quarterback Miles McCallop to 136 yards passing on 9 completions in 24 attempts with a touchdown. He was intercepted by Khalil McKoy in the first half and by Raheem Lewis with 1:18 remaining that sealed the victory. Last week, in a 22-18 loss against Wallace-Rose Hill, McCallop was 16-of-20 for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After Lewis’ long touchdown run, Clinton needed five plays to go 53 yards to pull within 26-20. McCallop completed a pair of passes to Zaire Strickland totalling 49 yards to highlight the drive that was capped by Gavin Miller’s 1-yard run and Dustin Pike’s conversion kick with 9:13 remaining.

Clinton had one final chance following a Keyshawn Kemp punt that was downed by Jaxson Hair at the 3 with 1:27 remaining. Raheem Lewis came through with the interception along the sideline on the Dark Horses’ first play from scrimmage.

“I didn’t really feel down because we gave it up,” Jaden Lewis said about trailing 13-0 in the first quarter. “It’s not like they earned it. If we were to play how we played towards the end of the game it would have been a whole different score.”

Clinton’s two first-quarter scores by Cooper came following an East Bladen fumble at its 30 and turning the ball over on downs at the Clinton 22.

Dashon Campbell’s 4-yard run with 7:49 remaining in the second quarter pulled the Eagles within 13-6. It capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive. Campbell ran for 34 yards during the drive.

Lewis scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 7-yard run with 2:46 remaining in the second quarter following McKoy’s interception. The conversion pass, again, failed and East Bladen trailed 13-12.

East Bladen’s Nayshaun Jones recovered a Clinton fumble at the Dark Horses’ 31. Five plays later, Lewis scored on a 13-yard run and ran the conversion that gave the Eagles a 20-13 lead with 4:48 remaining in the third quarter.

The East Bladen defense stopped Clinton on downs at the Eagles’ 7, forcing an incomplete pass in the end zone. Three plays later, Lewis set sail on his 77-yard touchdown run that put East Bladen ahead 26-13.

“Maybe it’s a lesson that if we start off a little flat that we can pick it up and turn it around,” Priest said about overcoming the early deficit.

East Bladen will host West Columbus next Friday at 7 p.m. to open Carolina Conference play. Clinton, 1-3, will play at Whiteville next Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

C – Aaron Cooper 7 run (Dustin Pike kick), 8:45

C – Cooper 6 run (kick failed), 2:01

2nd Quarter

E – Dashon Campbell 4 run (pass failed), 7:49

E – Jaden Lewis 7 run (pass failed), 2:46

3rd Quarter

E – Lewis 13 run (Lewis run), 4:48

4th Quarter

E – Lewis 77 run (pass failed), 10:34

E – Gavin Miller 1 run (Pike kick), 9:13

