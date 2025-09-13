The letter Tatum Allen posted on her Facebook page announcing her commitment to play softball for UNCW.

Tatum Allen has two seasons remaining to play softball for East Bladen, but the junior shortstop already has decided where she wants to play collegiately.

Allen announced Wednesday on her Facebook page her verbal commitment to join the UNC Wilmington softball program after she graduates from high school in 2027.

“The campus is obviously beautiful,” said Allen on Saturday between games at a travel softball tournament in Richmond, Virginia. “The main thing that brought me towards UNCW was definitely the coaches. They are really good people and I want to surround myself with people like that.”

The Seahawks are coached by Ashley Wade, who has an 84-72 record in three seasons. UNCW finished 28-22 overall and 14-13 in the Colonial Athletic Association last season. UNCW won the CAA tournament championship in 2024 and played in the NCAA tournament’s Athens Regional.

The commitment and eventual signing during her senior year with the Seahawks is a dream come true for Allen.

“If you would have told me a few years ago that I would play Division I softball, I would not have believed you at all,” Allen said. “I’ve always been one of the smallest players on the team so not everything came as easy to me as it did for everybody else.

“Now that I’ve been around UNCW so much, it’s like I’ve gained such a good connection with them, it’s not as surprising. It’s still a blessing to be able to go.”

Allen, who is 17 years old, has been a three-sport athlete at East Bladen, also playing volleyball and basketball. She continues to play volleyball, but said Saturday she plans to skip playing basketball this season to concentrate on softball.

“I plan on going to UNCW a lot for their clinics so I can be around them as much as I possibly can,” Allen said. “Last season it was kind of hard because of the schedule with basketball.”

Allen said committing as a high school junior to a college program is common in softball.

“In the softball world, as soon as you hit your junior year, that’s really the time for you to commit DI,” she said, “because your junior year is the big year for recruiting. If you become a (2026 graduate) and you’re looking to go D1, it’s a lot harder to go D1 because coaches have been recruiting players since they were freshmen in high school.”

Allen batted .395 with five doubles and 17 runs driven in in 16 softball games last season for East Bladen, according to GameChanger.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington!,” Allen wrote on her Facebook post. “I would like to thank Coach Wade and Coach Abbey (Latham) for giving me this opportunity to play at the next level with the best group of people!”

Allen’s letter on Facebook ended with “Dad and mom, words can’t describe how appreciative I am for everything you have done for me. I love you both so much and am so glad that I have been able to have you both by my side.

“I’m so excited for this next chapter! GO SEAHAWKS!!!”

Allen is the daughter of Tiffany and David Allen.

