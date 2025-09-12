BLADENBORO – Kimberly Dowless had seven kills and five blocked shots Thursday to power West Bladen to a three-set sweep against Fairmont in a Southeastern Conference volleyball game.

Halaina Conklin added four kills, a pair of tip kills, a service ace and dig for the Knights (8-1, 2-0 Southeastern).

Also for the Knights, Natalee Sykes (7 assists, ace, tip kill, dig), Greer Pope (2 kills, 7 assists, ace, dig), Makenna Thurman (3 kills, 2 tip kills, ace, dig), Emmy Bryant (3 aces, 7 digs, 2 assists), Shanna Lewis (ace, kill, dig), Jaylyn Clark (2 aces, multiple attacks), Brenna Hester (back row kill), Karlee Gause (multiple front row attacks)

Girls’ Tennis: West Bladen 5, Fairmont 4

In Bladenboro, the Knights (4-0) remained unbeaten with a Southeastern Conference win against Fairmont. West Bladen won two of the three doubles matches, including No. 3 in a tiebreaker, to improve to 2-0 in conference play.

“Good win for the Lady Knights,” Coach Billy Bryant said.

Singles: Faith Wren (WB) def. Gracie Freeman 8-1; Lileigh Anderson (WB) def. Lilly Grainger 8-1; Emma Jones (F) def. Jeleah Purdie 8-3; Alicea MacHenry (F) def. Everlee Nance 8-2; Charlotte Cookson (WB) def. Genesis Rameriz 8-4; Jocelyn Bryant (F) def. La’Naya Moore 8-5

Doubles: Wren/Nance (WB) def. Freeman/Jones 8-3; Grainger/MacHenry (F) def. Anderson/Purdie 8-8 (11-9); Cookson/Estrella Vasquez def. Rameriz/Bryant 8-8 (10-6).

Boys’ Soccer: Union 7, West Bladen 1

In Rose Hill, the Spartans routed West Bladen in the Knights’ final non-conference match before starting non-conference play next week. Diego Santos scored off an assist from Jason Velasquez for West Bladen.

West Bladen had defeated Union 3-0 on Sept. 3.

JV Volleyball: West Bladen 2, Fairmont 1

In Bladenboro, the Knights (7-2, 2-0 Southeastern) were pushed to a third set before winning 25-5, 22-25 15-8.

Addison Wilcox led West Bladen with four service aces, 16 assists, a pair of kills and a dig and Vera Valentiner added four service aces, four kills and an assist.

Also for West Bladen, Kynslie Kinlaw (10 assists, ace), Chloe Walters (4 digs), Berkleigh Guy (4 aces, 2 kills, dig), Bristol Allen (2 kills, ace, assist), Hailii Andrews (assist), Maycee Kinlaw (kill), Abigail DiCicco (3 aces).

JV Football: West Bladen 28, Heide Trask 6

In Bladenboro, Malcolm Melvin scored the first three touchdowns for the Knights (1-1). West Bladen’s other touchdown came on a pass from Gaston Russ to Jase Lesane.

JV Football: Clinton 20, East Bladen 8

In Clinton, Ryne Priest scored on a 1-yard run for the Eagles’ (1-2) lone score against Clinton.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer: Tar Heel 4, West Columbus 1

In Tar Heel, Edin Hernandez scored twice as the Panthers opened their season with a victory. Larry Lopez and Josue Rojas each added a goal for the winners.

Boys’ Soccer: Clarkton 1, Tabor City 0

In Clarkton, Chatham Rigsbee scored midway through the first half off an assist from Jaylin Ballard as the Blue Devils (1-1) won their first home match this season.

Boys’ Soccer: Emereau 6, Riverside Christian 0

In Fayetteville, Luis Ayala had a hat trick as the Aviators (3-2) posted the shutout. Noah Ray scored twice and Able Garcia netted his first goal of the season.

Girls’ Soccer: West Columbus 0, Tar Heel 0 (West Columbus wins 3-1 on PKs)

In Tar Heel, the Panthers and West Columbus played to a scoreless draw in regulation. West Columbus outscored Tar Heel 3-1 on penalty kicks with Annabelle Diehm scoring on the PK for the Panthers. It was Tar Heel’s first game this season.

Girls’ Soccer: Tabor City 1, Clarkton 1 (Tabor City wins on PKs)

In Clarkton, the Blue Devils (0-2) played Tabor City to a 1-all draw in regulation time, but lost the match on penalty kicks. Ronnae McLean scored for Clarkton.

Volleyball: Emereau 2, Elizabethtown Christian 0

In Elizabethtown, Anna White and Hollyn Hester combined for 11 service points with seven aces in the second set as the Aviators (4-2) topped Elizabethtown Christian 25-12, 25-12. In the first set, Harper Allen served the final three points with a pair of aces.

Service points: White 6 (4 aces), Hester 5 (3 aces), Allen 5 (2 aces), Jamison Raynor 5 (ace), Keri Faye Burgess 5 (3 aces), Delana Phillips 3 (3 aces), Kaitlynn Wright 2 (ace), Mae Valentier 1, Khloe Campbell 1, Kenley Brisson 1, Quinlynn Bass 1.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 11

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Union 7, West Bladen 1

Volleyball

Varsity: West Bladen 3, Fairmont 0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-15)

Varsity: East Bladen at Lakewood

JV: West Bladen 2, Fairmont 0 (25-5, 22-25, 15-8)

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen 5, Fairmont 4

JV Football

West Bladen 28, Heide Trask 6

Clinton 20, East Bladen 8

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau 2, Elizabethtown Christian 0

Soccer

Boys: Tar Heel 4, West Columbus 1

Boys: Clarkton 1, Tabor City 0

Boys: Emereau 6, Riverside Christian 0

Girls: West Columbus 0, Tar Heel 0 (West Columbus win on PKs)

Girls: Tabor City 1, Clarkton 1 (Tabor City wins on PKs)

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fury 7, Revolution 0

Thunder 5, Railhawks 1

Quakes 4, Cosmos 0

Galaxy 1, Timbers 0

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Rapids 3, Fusion 1

Burn 2, Alliance 0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Clinton at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at Heide Trask, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 15

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at North Duplin, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Midway vs. Emereau at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Whiteville at Tar Heel, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Midway at Emereau, Boys 4 p.m.