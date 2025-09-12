What in the world is going on with the weekly football predictions? The “Negative Nelly” in me fears it’s going to collapse any week now. However, through three weeks, the season record is 39-4 for a correct rate of 91% (90.697% for you decimal fans), including a 17-1 record last week.

Can it continue or is this the week of reckoning?

East Bladen 24, Clinton 21 – For many years playing Clinton was like scheduling a loss. Fortunately, for the Eagles, this is not one of those Clinton teams. However, this year’s edition of the Dark Horses is much improved over last year’s uncharacteristic 2-8 squad.

East Bladen’s secondary will be tested and the defensive line challenged by Clinton’s passing game. Quarterback Miles McCallop was 16-of-20 for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns in last Friday’s 22-18 loss against Wallace-Rose Hill.

If East Bladen’s offensive line can provide the openings and the running back trio of Dashon Campbell, Jaden Lewis and Riley Collins can allow the Eagles to control the ball and avoid turnovers, then a victory awaits. If not, then a loss awaits. It’s that simple.

West Bladen 28, Heide Trask 20 – The Knights turned in an impressive performance last Friday in a 38-28 victory against West Columbus. West Bladen rushed for more than 500 yards, led by Ahmarie White’s 249 yards and four touchdowns.

The opportunity for consecutive wins is there when West Bladen travels to Rocky Point to play the Titans. Neither team passes the ball much, so the key will be which team can control the line of scrimmage, run the ball and avoid turnovers.

Purnell Swett 32, Red Springs 16 – May stay too close for a bit, but the Rams will pull away in the second half.

Whiteville 48, East Columbus 12 – The Wolfpack has won 11 straight in the series. It will easily make it a dozen.

West Brunswick 27, South Columbus 20 – The teams haven’t played since 2016 when West Brunswick won 28-15.

Lakewood 28, Fairmont 8 – The Leopards have too much offense.

Richlands 27, South Brunswick 13 – South Brunswick snapped a 19-game losing streak last Friday. The Cougars won’t make it two wins in a row.

North Duplin 42, Jones 8 – The Rebels move to 4-0 as Carolina Conference play looms.

Union 22, Lejeune 6 – The Spartans notch a second non-conference win this season.

Rosewood 26, Hobbton 20 – A pair of winless teams square off. Rosewood has won 15 straight against the Wildcats and seems to have played the more difficult schedule.

North Carolina 49, Richmond 10 – You know it’s going to be a one-sided game when there’s no betting line offered.

Duke 31, Tulane 27 – Tulane is a slight home favorite, but the Blue Devils should be able to put up enough points to win.

Delta State 35, UNC Pembroke 21 – The Braves host the nation’s 16th ranked Division II team.

N.C. Central 30, Fayetteville State 14 – Tough road assignment for the Broncos.

Methodist 21, Guilford 17 – Guilford has won eight of the last nine in the series, including the last four in Fayetteville. Time for that domination to change.

East Carolina 27, Coastal Carolina 14 – Should be a fun game in Conway, South Carolina to watch with the Pirates getting a road win.

Furman 33, Campbell 19 – Not a fun home opener for the Camels, who play Furman for the first time.

Arizona 24, Carolina 10 – It’s rare for an NFL betting line to be more than 7 points. Unless it’s the Panthers, who are 7½ point underdogs on the road in the desert. Hard to argue with it.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].