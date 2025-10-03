ELIZABETHTOWN – After playing to a draw in regulation Thursday, the Elizabethtown Middle boys’ soccer team defeated Whiteville on penalty kicks.

Alejandro Gonzalez scored for the Cougars (2-4) in the first half, but Whiteville countered with a goal in the second half. In the shootout, Elizabethtown won 4-3 with goals from Gonzalez, Hammoud Algozy, David Sanchez and Edgar Sanchez to secure the win.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer: Bladenboro 4, Tabor City 0

In Bladenboro, the Bulldogs (7-0) ran their win streak to 26 dating to 2022 with a shutout of Tabor City. Ady Carroll netted a hat trick and Ashley Santos scored a goal for Bladenboro while Caity McLaurin recorded the clean sheet in goal.

Boys’ Soccer: Bladenboro 4, Tabor City 0

In Bladenboro, Tyler Thurman scored a goal on a penalty kick and another on an unassisted corner kick to lift the Bulldogs (7-0) over Tabor City. Zion Ellison and Keithan Russ each scored a goal for Bladenboro and Kamaurie Barr picked up the shutout in goal.

Both Bladenboro teams will seek to finish the season unbeaten Monday at home against Nakina.

Girls’ Soccer: Whiteville 8, Elizabethtown 1

In Elizabethtown, Britney Scarlett scored the lone goal for the Cougars (4-2).

HIGH SCHOOL

JV Volleyball: East Bladen 2, Union 0

In Rose Hill, the Eagles swept Union 25-20, 25-22 in a Carolina Conference match. Tenley Dowless had eight kills and a service ace and Harlie Shaw had six service aces, two kills and a dig for East Bladen (14-3, 8-1 Carolina).

East Bladen: Bella Beard (3 kills), Maylin McMichael (ace, kill), Julia Flowers (2 kills, 5 digs), Gracey Edwards (kill), Addie Douglas (2 aces, dig), Chloe Merritt (ace, 2 kills), Avianna Whittington.

JV Football: North Duplin 28, East Bladen 22

In Elizabethtown, North Duplin edged the Eagles (3-3) in a Carolina Conference game at Lenon Fisher Stadium. Prince McKoy scored two touchdowns and Cayden Morton added a score for East Bladen.

JV Football: Whiteville 24, West Bladen 0

In Bladenboro, Whiteville scored a pair of touchdowns and 2-point conversions in the second half to shut out the Knights (2-2) in a Southeastern Conference contest.

RECREATION

Youth Soccer

Winning teams in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s games at County Park were Raptors, Lightning, Sharks, Titans, Arsenal, Alliance, Fury, Thunder, Cosmos, Railhawks, Spartans and DC United.

The Fury won the 7-9-year-old boys’ championship with a perfect 7-0 record and the Sharks claimed the 5-6-year-old co-ed league, winning all seven of their games.

THURSDAY, OCT. 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: West Bladen 3, Red Springs 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-10)

Varsity: East Bladen at Union

JV: East Bladen 2, Union 0 (25-20, 25-22)

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen 3, East Columbus 1

JV Football

North Duplin 28, East Bladen 22

Whiteville 24, West Bladen 0

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Bladenboro 4, Tabor City 0

Elizabethtown 1, Whiteville 1 (Elizabethtown wins on PKs)

Girls’ Soccer

Bladenboro 4, Tabor City 0

Whiteville 8, Elizabethtown 1

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fury 7, Galaxy 0

Thunder 4, Quakes 2

Cosmos 2, Timbers 0

Railhawks 2, Revolution 1

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Arsenal 2, Rapids 1

Alliance 3, Fusion 0

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Spartans 5, Crew 4

DC United 7, Bolt 0

5-6-Year-Old Co-Ed Soccer at Bladen County Park

Raptors 6, Grizzlies 0

Lightning 3, Hornets 0

Sharks 3, Mutiny 1

Titans 4, Dynamos 0

FRIDAY, OCT. 3

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Bladen at Whiteville, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at North Duplin, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 6

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Hobbton at East Bladen (completion of suspended game), 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

Whiteville at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Hobbton, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Soccer

Nakina at Bladenboro, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

West Columbus at Elizabethtown, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Clarkton at Williams Township, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Arsenal vs. Fusion, 6 p.m.

Rapids vs. Burn, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fury vs. Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Thunder vs. Quakes, 6 p.m.

Cosmos vs. Timbers, 7 p.m.

Railhawks vs. Revolution, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Crew vs. DC United, 6 p.m.

Spartans vs. Bolt, 7 p.m.