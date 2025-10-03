The West Bladen and Red Springs volleyball teams posed for a picture following their Pink Out match Thursday inside Ken F. Cross gymnasium.

BLADENBORO – The expected showdown for the Southeastern Conference volleyball championship moved a step closer to reality Thursday.

West Bladen and South Brunswick each swept opponents Thursday and have one more game remaining before meeting Oct. 9 at West Bladen.

West Bladen (13-2, 7-1 Southeastern) stormed past Red Springs (3-14, 1-7 Southeastern) on Thursday inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium 25-9, 25-6, 25-10 in the Pink Out match that brings awareness to breast cancer.

South Brunswick (13-4, 8-0 Southeastern) topped South Columbus 25-11, 25-11, 25-23 on Thursday.

South Brunswick defeated West Bladen in straight sets Sept. 23 in Southport.

West Bladen is scheduled to play at South Columbus on Tuesday while South Brunswick is set to play at Fairmont.

Greer Pope had 30 assists and Makenna Thurman had seven kills for West Bladen in Thursday’s triumph against the Red Devils. Three Knights players served more than 10 points with Kali Allen leading with 15 and Thurman and Pope with 11 apiece. Jaylyn Clark’s lone service points ended the first two sets.

West Bladen scored eight of the first 10 points in the first set and built a 17-6 lead before winning 25-0.

In the second set, Allen served nine consecutive points as the Knights opened a 12-1 lead in rolling to a 25-6 win.

Pope served the first six points of the final set and Thurman served nine consecutive points late in the set as West Bladen won 25-10.

Red Springs does not have a junior varsity team. The Knights JVs are 10-3 overall, 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference.

West Bladen: Tahlela Bethea (5 kills, block, dig), Shanna Lewis (2 aces, 5 digs), Karlee Gause (5 kills), Makenna Thurman (3 aces, 7 kills, assist), Kali Allen (4 aces, kill, dig), Kimberly Dowless (3 kills), Jaylyn Clark (4 kills, dig), Brenna Hester, Greer Pope (30 assists, kill).

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].