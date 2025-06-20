Bladenboro Dixie Youth Baseball has scheduled a fundraising tournament Saturday, June 28 at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club hosted by Blind Squirrel Golf.

Entry fee for the four-person Captain’s Choice event is $300 per team. Shotgun start is 1 p.m.

For more information, call Matthew Davis at 910-876-7373.

Thundering Herd

Twenty-two players participated in the Thundering Herd tournament Thursday at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The first place team, shooting 7 under par, was Rich Glenn, Jimmy Schultz, Conner Patrick, Conner Smith and Haydon Munn. The second place team, shooting 6-under, was Blake Davis, Peyton Tatum, Wilson Clifton and Anne Beyer.

The 9-hole tournament is held every Thursday at 6 p.m. Call the pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on the day of the tournament to participate.

Open Tournament At Vineyard

Registration is underway for an open tournament scheduled July 12-13 at Vineyard Golf. There’s a minimum $10,000 cash prize pool based on a minimum of 100 entries.

Registration fee is $150 for Vineyard members and $200 for non-members. There will be a net division, which will tee off at 8 a.m. both days, and a gross division, which will tee off at 1 p.m. both days.

For more information or to register, call 910-247-6132 or email [email protected].

SFGA Event Canceled

Tuesday’s Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association event scheduled Tuesday was canceled because of wet conditions and forecasted heat indices exceeding 105 degrees.

The organization’s next event is scheduled Tuesday, June 24 at Land O’ Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville. Call Rob, Linwood, L.R. or John to register by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Email golf-related information for Golf Notes to [email protected].