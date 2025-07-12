Football instruction was offered to all ages at Saturday’s Community Day at Elizabethtown Middle School.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Football instruction from professional players, water slides on a hot Saturday afternoon, uplifting music along with ice cream, lemonade and plenty of other goodies.

Larrell Murchison’s fifth annual Community Day at Elizabethtown Middle School was, well, just plain fun in spite of temperatures reaching into the 90s..

“We’re teaching them the ins and outs of football and how we can help them as they get older and as they want to play and continue to play and want to make a profession of it,” said Murchison, who graduated from East Bladen High School in 2016, played at N.C. State and now is a defensive lineman for the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams.

Murchison was joined by Teair Tart of the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum in leading the football drills that culminated with games.

“When I was younger I would have loved for somebody to come and do it,” Murchison said. “Anytime I get an opportunity to put a smile on a kid’s face and motivate them, I’m there for it. That’s what God’s got me on Earth for and that’s my purpose.”

Cadets from Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy presented the colors and the Star Spangled Banner was played to begin the event. Albert “Boogie” Lewis provided music. There also was a car show.

Murchison said he plans to continue Community Fun Day every year that he can as he strives to give back to Bladen County.

“I want to continue to do more,” Murchison said. “We have Fun Day, but I want to do more to help out the kids even more. It’s very important that I do something to up the kids’ spirits.”

It wasn’t all about Community Day and football while Murchison was back in town before reporting to the Rams’ training camp July 22. He filmed two episodes of his “Munching with Murch” food series.

“We just did Melvin’s and Cain’s yesterday,” Murchison said. “Two of my favorite burger spots in the land.”

Murchison said the episodes would be dropping soon.

