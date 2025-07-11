Vineyard Golf at White Lake has scheduled its club championship Aug. 2-3. Entry fee is $100 per player.

There will be a championship division with all players playing from the blue tees and no handicap. There also will be an open division and a senior division for ages 70 and over.

Tee times begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

For information or to register, call 910-247-6132 or email [email protected].

Benefit tournament for Clay Allen

A two-person Captain’s Choice tournament is scheduled for July 26 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake with benefits going to Clay Allen, who has been undergoing cancer treatments. It will have a 2 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is the course rate.

For more information contact Matthew Davis at 910-876-7373.

SFGA at Land O’ Lakes

The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association played a two-net score Texas Scramble format Tuesday, July 8 at Land O’ Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville with 28 members participating.

The Tuesday, July 15 tournament is scheduled to be played at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Land O’ Lakes results were:

1st Place — 123 — Wilber Simons, Ron Tart, Billy Storms, Alick Mansfield

2nd Place — 124 — Richard Tiikkala, Rob Conway, Harry Lee, Rodney Warwick

3rd Place — 125 — Joey Todd, George Cochran, David Medlin, Terry Blackburn

Thundering Herd

The team of Mark Mendell, Peyton Tatum, David Beyer and Conner Padrick won Thursday’s event with a 6 under par score at Vineyard Golf.

Anyone wishing to play in the Thursday 6 p.m. nine-hole tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Augustine Tournament Sept. 20

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Scholarship winners from last year’s tournament were Jacob Trent Smith of East Bladen High School and Joshua Wesley Hobbs of Lakewood High School.

Email golf-related information for Golf Notes to [email protected].