You look down at your feet and see your dog eying your plate. You think to yourself ,”If I feed him a little bit more than usual, it won’t be an issue. What’s the worst that can happen?”.

Well, I’m here to tell you what’s the worst that can happen! Over feeding your dog and not making sure they get plenty of exercise can lead to your dog becoming obese or overweight. Obesity can increase your dogs chances of contracting Diabetes, Arthritis, Inflammation, and mobility issues. Experts say that over feeding your dog may seem like a sign of “love” but it’s doing more harm than good for your dog., Many experts say that obesity in dogs can shorten the lifespan of your dog by a whopping 2.5 years. You might still be thinking that your dog is safe, even after reading this. It’s important to understand that even if your dog isn’t classified as overweight, over feeding your dog can still lead to other problems. Overweight and overfed may experience unhealthy bowels, lack of energy, skin and coat issues, and weak immune systems.

To combat many of the issues listed above you could try a few simple steps. Start by feeding your dogs high quality foods that are veterinarian approved. You should always read ingredients and conduct research to determine what the best food is for your dog. . In addition, you need to make sure you’re feeding i your dog the right amount of food so that you don’t overfeed or under feed . It’s important to balance how much you feed your dog with the amount of physical exercise your dog gets.

Now, when you look down and see your dog eyeing your plate you know that the small amount of gratification that your dog will feel from that last bite of your steak is not worth a lifetime of obesity or other health problems. This will be a sure way to keep your best friend around for many years to come.