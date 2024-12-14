ELIZABETHTOWN – To be able to bless children – especially at this time of year is one of the greatest yielding seeds that you could ever sow.

In the book of Matthew 18:10 it tells us not to look the other way or to look down on those who are not as fortunate. “Beware that you do not despise or feel scornful toward or think little of one of these little ones, for I tell you that in heaven their angels always are in the presence of and look upon the face of My Father Who is in heaven.”

The wonder of a child at Christmas is a magical thing and we can all be a part of it. Investing into the wonder of a child who has very little. This investment doesn’t ask for the mortgage to your house or a car payment. Perhaps it’s just a toy.

Something that will take the child’s mind off of perhaps a precarious situation or a bad memory. Maybe it’s answering a prayer that you didn’t even hear – but you became a faithful messenger. Perpaps you become a part of a miracle that this child will remember and recall as a testimony long into adulthood.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership between The Bladen Journal, Bladen County Department of Social Services and Lumber River United Way. It is a vehicle to partnering with a miracle with kids from our county.

At this point, the fund has raised $4,800 and this year in the present economical hardships, we have 75 kids on this list that we want to bless. Our goals were lofty this year and we are praying for an additional $2,025 to bless all of the children. Selected recipients will receive a $75 Leinwand’s shopping voucher or a Walmart gift card.

A special thankyou to donors who have reached out thus far: Paul and Elizabeth Albritton, Walmart, Star Communications, Edward Anderson, Jr., Teressa Edwards and the Classic Cruisers Car Club and a very special anonymous donor who only posted, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. Merry Christmas to all!!!”