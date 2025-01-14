DUBLIN – The Bladen Community College Foundation proudly congratulates the dedicated educators who have successfully completed the Master educator Academy, made possible through a mini-grant from the Bladen Community College Foundation.

This initiative highlights the college’s ongoing commitment to enhancing faculty development and improving student outcomes. The Master educator Academy, designed to equip educators with advanced pedagogical techniques, empowers participants to incorporate innovative, student-centered teaching methods into their classrooms.

By providing practical strategies and best practices, the program fosters a culture of excellence and aims to elevate the teaching and learning experience for both faculty and students.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of these committed educators,” said Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “Through the Master educator Academy, participants have not only enhanced their professional skills but have also demonstrated a shared commitment to improving student success. The Bladen Community College Foundation is proud to invest in our faculty, knowing that their growth directly impacts the future success of our students.”

The participants of the academy were recently recognized at a campus meeting to kick off the spring semester. This special event highlighted their hard work and dedication, offering an opportunity for the college community to come together in celebration of their accomplishments. The recognition underscores the value of professional development and the ongoing efforts to cultivate an engaging and impactful educational environment at Bladen Community College.

“We believe that investing in our faculty’s professional development is one of the most powerful ways to improve both teaching and learning,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College. “This program has been an invaluable resource for our educators, and its success will have a lasting, positive effect on our students and the community at large.”

Thanks to the mini-grant from the Bladen Community College Foundation, this professional development opportunity was made possible, ensuring that faculty have the tools and techniques necessary to create dynamic, student-centered learning experiences.

As a result, the college is poised to continue its mission of delivering high-quality education that leads to student success. The Bladen Community College Foundation looks forward to continuing its support of faculty development, with an unwavering commitment to advancing the educational experience at Bladen Community College.

The Bladen Community College Foundation is dedicated to supporting the mission of Bladen Community College by providing financial resources, enriching educational programs, and enhancing the overall learning experience for students, faculty and staff. Through various fundraising efforts and community partnerships, the Foundation plays a vital role in ensuring the continued success and growth of the college.