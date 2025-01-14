ELIZABETHTOWN – As of Jan. 8, the reopening of the Swap Shop was announced during the Jan. 6 meeting of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners.

They approved the reopening of the Swap Shops located at each of the Solid Waste Convenience sites and they will be opened the week of Jan. 20. The commissioners are asking for your help in maintaining these swap shops and guidelines will be posted at each site and they are also asking the public’s assistance with the following: no dangerous/hazardous items (propane tanks, batteries, etc.), clothing must be on hangers, no items will be held, no food items are accepted, attendants will not sort items, no monies will be exchanged and no bulky items such as furniture, appliances, desks, etc. will be accepted.