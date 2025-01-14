The Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year is given to a member organization or business that has shown exceptional service and dedication throughout the prior year. This year’s award goes to Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery and will be presented Feb. 1 at the Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will again hold its annual Gala Night Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery located at 195 Vineyard Drive in Elizabethtown.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and tickets for this year will be $75 per person with the proceeds going to fund programs, services and initiatives that will strengthen the community and local businesses. Registrations can be done online at: www.elizabethtownwhitelake.com or you can call the Chamber office at 910-862-4368.

Sponsorship packages are available at the Gold Sponsorship level, the Platinum Sponsorship level or the Diamond Sponsorship level. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and the sponsor will receive two tickets to the Gala, name recognition, name in program and two silent auction tickets. Platinum sponsorships are available for $1,000 and that sponsor will receive four Gala tickets, five silent auction tickets, name recognition, name listed in program, one bottle of Champagne and name listed on Step and Repeat. A diamond sponsorship can be purchased for $2,000 and for that sponsorship you would receive eight tickets to the Gala, a VIP table with centerpiece, name on Step and Repeat, name listed in program, a speaking opportunity, 10 silent auction tickets and three bottles of Champagne on the table.

Local business owners and individuals will be honored at the event.

It seems like only yesterday, but the Gala from 2024 featured the Outstanding Chamber Member of The Year that went to the Campbell Oil Company and was accepted by the Campbell family. Campbell Oil Company earned their recognition for over 75 years of service to the area by providing over 1,000 jobs in the community and planting their roots right here in the heart of Bladen County.

Mac and Sylvia Campbell took to the stage accompanied by their family to accept the award, while also giving their thanks to the community that have helped push their company forward for over 75 years and counting. Mac Campbell then acknowledged how proud he was to be a part of a community of business owners committed to helping their fellow man.

“We could not be here today without all of you,” said Mac Campbell. “All of you in some way have supported us, have been there for us, have coached us, have taught us, helped raised us, have tolerated us, put up with us and everything else.”

The Small Business Award was received by Bo and Kelly Barefoot, from Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe, Barefoot Brew and Barefoot Boujee Boutique. Bo offered a special mention to longtime employee Taylor Lewis, saying, “She is a shining example of young adults in this community. She works at the boutique; she works at the coffee shop and she also started at the sandwich shop until she couldn’t put up with me anymore so Kelly stole her away from me.”

The Caring Person Award went to Cape Fear Sorba for their contributions to making Brown’s Creek Nature Trail and Mountain Bike Park such a hot destination for Bikers across the state. Greg Brison took to the stage to accept the award, while showing special thanks to Terri Dennison and the Chamber members for helping him amplify the park’s potential.

The Honorary Lifetime Membership Award went to Elizabethtown Veterinary Hospital and was accepted by Dr. Douglas Genzel. Elizabethtown Veterinary Hospital was taken over by Dr. Genzel in 2006 and he’s been doing his part in the community ever since. He also hosts “A Low Cost Spay/Neuter” clinic through A Shelter Friend, as well as the famous Rabies clinic that he’s carried on for the late Dr. Midyette.

The Legacy Award was awarded to Bladen County Manager Greg Martin for his contributions of helping the county grow and expand toward a brighter future. Martin stepped to the podium to give thanks, while also sharing his plans for the future of Bladen County through his proponent of Mother Nature’s Playground and how to grow the local economy. The final award of the night was a surprise and it was of one the highest honors that can be given by the state governor; on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine was awarded to Mayor Sylvia Campell for her 16 years of service as Elizabethtown mayor.

On the heels of last year’s excitement, this year’s Gala which will be titled “A Night of Gratitude” promises to be one of the biggest events in Bladen County.

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will honor several individuals and businesses at their this years Annual Awards Gala. The awards are presented in five categories to worthy individuals and businesses who have impacted Bladen County in 2024.

Here are the 2025 winners that will be honored at this years event:

OUTSTANDING CHAMBER MEMBER OF THE YEAR: The Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year is given to a member organization or business that has shown exceptional service and dedication throughout the prior year. The Award recipient may be celebrating a milestone, have accomplished remarkable achievements, and overcome tremendous obstacles. The Award recipient embodies the values of the Chamber and is involved in the overall success of the Chamber and our Community.

AWARD WINNER: Cape Fear Winery and Vineyard

Cape Fear Winery has seen great expansion over the last couple of years; adding a spa and gift shop to its physical property and gaining in popularity with the addition of the Distillery and the distribution of its products to several other states. The property has become a “must see” destination in Southeastern NC, attracting people from all over. Its concerts draw thousands of new visitors, who are introduced to the beauty of Mother Nature’s Playground.

OUTSTANDING SMALL BUSINESSPERSON AWARD

The Outstanding Small Business Award is given to an individual(s) who represents a Chamber Member. The individual receiving this award is invested in the success of the Chamber, local businesses, and the community.

AWARD WINNER: Dan and Wendy McQueen

Dan and Wendy have supported many new enterprises and events in the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area while growing their businesses. They support events with the contribution of golf carts and other services to help with logistics of event coordination, supporting both the Towns and the Chamber. This year, they came to the rescue by helping resolve the issue of needing a grandstand for the Annual Christmas Parade, providing vehicles for the shuttle service for the Christmas Open Houses in Downtown Elizabethtown and helping solve a parking problem at the new Smithfield Cup event.

CARING PERSON AWARD

The Caring Person Award is given to an individual (who may or may not be a Chamber Member) for meritorious service to the community. This award is presented to the individual who understands and demonstrates how the public, business community, and government work together to provide service to the community. The individual receiving this award has played an important and sustained role in numerous community activities, often behind the scenes. He/she may have also received prestigious awards for the various activities in which he/she has been involved. This individual has given not only his or her time to these activities, but also donated needed resources.

AWARD WINNER: Dale Brennan and Kevin Taylor from the Town of White Lake

The Town of White Lake has been gifted with two amazing individuals. Through countless acts of service these two individuals always put their best foot forward to help anyone in need. Fire Chief Dale Brennan and Public Works Director Kevin Taylor, encompass the skills and knowledge that they in tum invest

right back into the community. I cannot think of any two individuals who are more worthy to be

recognized for their commitment and their hearts that they pour into others every day.

HONORARY LIFETIME MEMBERSHIP AWARD

The Honorary Lifetime Membership award was established to recognize and to give the highest regards to an individual who has served the Chamber in an outstanding and on-going manner. The award is presented to an individual who has been a model Chamber member, a caring businessperson, an active community participant, and an all-around good citizen. The award recipient will have demonstrated the Golden Rule in his/her endeavors

AWARD WINNER: Fred Tate

Fred is retired from Wachovia as City Executive. In 1987 the Town of Elizabethtown created the Elizabethtown Airport/Economic Development Commission and Fred was appointed to the Board. At the first meeting of the Board, Fred was elected the Chairman, and he has faithfully served ever since…38 years. Fred has volunteered his time to lead this wonderful community asset. He has advocated for a first-class airport that larger towns are envious of and helped make our tax base grow with aircraft and hangers. He has been instrumental in the development of the Elizabethtown Industrial Park, which has provided numerous jobs and added to our tax base.

Fred really cares about the Town of Elizabethtown. He has worked tirelessly, for decades, to improve our town with his leadership on the Elizabethtown Airport/Economic Development Commission.

LEGACY AWARD

The Legacy Award recognizes a person who through the course of their employment and their day-to-day job, has supported the efforts and initiatives of the Chamber. They have taken an active leadership role and provided valuable counsel in important business development matters. They are honored for their level of collaboration. This nominee can be a Chamber Member, an elected official or county/town employee.

AWARD WINNER: Jennifer Melvin, Jones Lake State Park

Jennifer is invested in the activities of the Chamber of Commerce. Not every Chamber or TDA can boast a great relationship with their public spaces. Jennifer is an employee of Jones Lake State Park. She is an active member of the Tourism Promotion Committee, coordinating events and promoting the park as part of Mother Nature’s Playground brand. Jennifer has served on surrounding boards with the development of the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economy (CORE) plan. She understands the mutual benefits of working together.

Awards will be presented at the Annual Awards Gala on Saturday, February 1st at Cape Fear Winery.

