One of our greatest assets are the people who live in Bladen County. Summer is coming and we need to find a way to bury hatchets and find answers.

As we have been sharing concerning the community in crisis, an update to the story would be the lawsuits filed against the Town of Elizabethtown, one by Bladen County and the other by Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc.

Slowly but surely, the gloves are coming off and both sides are toe-to-toe and the blood is bad.

Although we have reached out to both sides on several occasions in print and in person to get this family feud to a cease fire and hopefully a peaceful conclusion, at this point the shelling from both sides is still hot and heavy.

The Bladen Journal printed both statements from each side of the fence and though both sides were eloquent in their speech and compelling in their arguments, there was a lot of he said/she said, finger pointing, lies and half-truths.

It was like airing dirty laundry. Without a solution given from either side and no dates or plans made for coming together of the powers that be.

The town government and the county governing body are elected by the people of the county who not only need to have a say in what is going on, but bottom line… we need to know what is going on.

The number one question I am hearing in grocery stores, at birthday parties, at church functions and on the street is, “What’s going on with the feud?”

Everyone is shaking their heads in disgust as the problems seem to be heading more and more out of control. Folks, contrary to popular belief, this is not just going to go away.

It is time for action from both parties.

The solution was posed many times for the two sides to come together and hash it out. That has NOT been done – not even with mediators. So what do we do? Do we just watch as our elected officials throw their hands in the air and tell us that they tried, and then blame each other for not being able to move the boulder?

Do we just believe them when they say that it’s going to work itself out? We are heading toward tourist season and the smiles and the looking the other way as we think it’s going to be business as usual is going to happen? You are fooling yourselves if you think visitors won’t feel the tension and begin asking questions.

Now a state business magazine, local papers and even a local television station has picked up the whiff of our smelly, unacceptable situation and that will be bringing tourists who may not be coming to shop, but looking to buy tickets to the Hatfields and McCoys.

Litigators are now taking control. Even though we were told that it wouldn’t happen. The attorney costs are rising though we were told that wouldn’t happen either. It is reported that the town has over $60K in legal fees.

As a concerned businessman who works in this county, I am proposing that the public get on board with this. Let’s call for a town meeting. Let’s bring both sides together in one room. Let’s get to the bottom of this. Let’s ask the tough questions – not over the back fence to neighbors who are powerless, but to the leaders who have to put all their cards on the table and let the chips fall where they may.

There have been a lot of behind closed-door meetings. Unreturned phone calls. Unfulfilled promises. And way too much “shushing.” And the community and their relationships have been collateral damage.

People have been afraid to say anything out loud. IF you see something – say something. You are being given permission to speak freely. BUST IT OPEN.

STOP this insanity. Open up the government and find a way to be transparent to those who have the power to elect.

Again. It’s way past time to do something.

Mark DeLap is a journalist, photographer and the editor and general manager of the Bladen Journal. To see more of his bio, visit him at markdelap.com or email him. Send a message to: mdelap@bladenjournal.com