Amanda Murillo, the assistant principal at Tar Heel School helped guide students at career day and said that over 300 students participated in the three-hour event.

TAR HEEL – Tar Heel School held a Career Fair & Business Expo on Friday, May 9 and was organized by Tar Heel School counselor Patricia Beasley.

“This has been an amazing day for our kids,” Beasley said. “Not only did we have incredible support from the community in setting up their tables, but the interaction with our students was so informative. Also, we have a great lunch provided after our third class has finished.”

Business people from Bladen County and also from Cumberland County came and set up early. They were ready to go when the sixth graders came in at 9 a.m.

Each class got a chance to spend an hour investigating future careers and at 10 a.m. the seventh graders came in. The third class that came in at 11 a.m. were the eighth graders. The event provided students with an opportunity to explore different career paths and connect with professionals from various industries.

One of the most popular businesses was the barbershop from Fayetteville that had crowds of students either watching classmates get hair make-overs or they were in line to get one themselves.

Here’s what made the Tar Heel School Career Fair unique: Hands-on exhibits: Students could engage with interactive displays that showcased various career fields. Real-world career insights: Professionals shared their experiences and provided valuable advice to students. Local businesses & professionals: The fair featured local businesses and professionals who offered insights into their respective industries. Inspiration for the future: The event aimed to inspire students to think about their career goals and the path they want to take.

“This opportunity for area businesses to come out means a lot to me as a leader at our school,” Amanda Marillo, Tar Heel assistant principal said. “It gives the students a small taste of real life people with real life jobs here in our area and the opportunities they have in the future. It also exposes them to college careers and also technical and specialized careers. It really provides a path that they can take to become successful in the workforce after high school. We’ve had approximately 300 students pass through here today.”

The success of the Career Fair was attributed to the combined efforts of the school community, including students, teachers and community members. Beasley’s leadership and commitment were also acknowledged for their significant contribution to the event’s success.

Tar Heel School is located at 14888 NC Highway 87 W. For more information about the businesses that were there or to talk with one of Tar Heel’s administrators, please call 910-862-2475. You can also email Patricia Beasley at: [email protected]