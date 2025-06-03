ELIZABETHTOWN – Bladen Early Learning Center held its ribbon cutting and open house event Friday, May 30.

Bladen Early Learning Center is a project that with the help of the city of Elizabethtown will see its opening to the public Monday June 2. The event began with Mayor of Elizabethtown, Sylvia Cambell before an Invocation from Cameron McGill.

The event continued as Jennifer Leggett and Chuck Heustess with Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial and Inc. Day care Committee addressed the crowd. Finally, founders Carmon Rabon and Emily Dowless spoke before cutting the ribbon.

The public was then walked inside as they got to meet with teachers and see the classrooms that their children would be spending their time for their involvement with the center.

Bladen Early Learning Center was a combined effort from the city of Elizabethtown and Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial to bring another Christian day care center to Elizabethtown. Founders Rabon and Dowless both come from a background in teaching.

Rabon, the director of the center, has taught in Early Childhood Education for over nine years. Her experience has allowed her to use her skills to direct the center in its mission of enriching young minds as they learn, play, and learn the word of God.

Dowless, Co-Founder and certified Early Childhood educator saw a need for early childhood education in Bladen County and with the help of Rabon decided Bladen Early Learning Center was the perfect way to fill that need.

Each age group is given a specific room and set of educators. The age ranges of the center are from 8 weeks-12 years old.

“Here, it’s really great to know that when children leave here, they’ll leave knowing the word of God,” said educator Leeann Brigman.

Brigman and her co-teacher, teach the three-year-old group. According to Brigman, a day as a student in her classroom would start at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. It will consist of play, learning, and a curriculum based in teaching the word of God.

“We’re a play-based curriculum, so the children learn through play,” said Brigman.

The children do have a schedule which is displayed on the walls of their classroom. The schedule includes things like bathroom time and playtime.

Next to the three-year-old classroom is Abigail Madden and her lead teacher Annie Barbor in the four-year-old room.

According to Madden, teaching the kids and the atmosphere of the team and facility are the most exciting parts about opening Bladen Early Learning Center to the public.

“I’m really excited to work with the younger ages and see their personalities. I’m also excited to teach them their fundamentals before they get to kindergarten.” said Madden.

The center’s mission is to empower children in their abilities as students as well as teach them about Christianity through their faith-based curriculum.