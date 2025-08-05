It’s still that time of year where you can get that crisp, sweet corn on the cob and we’re going to take it up a notch! Mexican Street Corn is something that we could only get a Fair or from a food truck. I found that making it at home takes it to a whole new level of freshness!

Here is your shopping list:

1. 6 Ears of shucked corn

2. ½ C Mayo

3. ¼ C sour cream or Mexican crema

4. 1 Tbsp Lime Juice (about 1 lime)

5. 1 tsp chili powder (plus extra for garnish

6. ½ tsp smoked paprika

7. ¼ tsp kosher salt

8. ½ C crumbled Queso Fresco Mexican-style crumbling cheese

9. ¼ C fresh Cilantro (chopped)

You can do this by grill or oven:

Place corn directly on grill grates and grill on medium/high for about 10-12 minutes turning every 2-3 minutes to get a nice char or,

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and bake for about 15-20 minutes turning occasionally.

Make the sauce: Whisk together the Mayo, sour cream, lime juice, chili powder, smoked paprika and salt until smooth. Once the corn is cooked you are ready for plating…

Take the ‘room temperature’ sauce and brush all around the corn. Sprinkle with crumbled cheese and cilantro over the coated corn. Dust with extra chili powder for more color and heat.

Get a little creative by adding different spices of your choice to the sauce such as chopped fresh oregano or basil. Or add shredded cheddar cheese over the mixture. In any case, you want to serve this right away while still hot off the grill. You can offer the corn to guests with a platter of sauce and all different types of condiments and see how creative they can be.

This corn is the Bomb!

Fun Fact: How did the term “ear of corn” come to be? The agricultural or botanical “ear” evolved from an earlier meaning of “sharp” which referred to the pointed shape of the grain head. Funny enough, the “ear” for hearing was first recorded in Old English a couple of centuries later.

Modern usage of the botanical “ear” refers to the whole structure… the cob, kernels and husk. Once the husk is removed, it then becomes a “cob” of which is now known as “corn on the cob.”