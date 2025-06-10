“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”

So aptly penned by Charles Dickens in the opening of his novel, “A Tale of Two Cities.” He used it as a brilliant contrast between the cities of London and Paris during the French Revolution.

It is also said to bring forth the internal conflicts and contradictions during that time in history. Things emboldened were the opposites in the journey. Wisdom – foolishness. Peace – prosperity. Belief – atheism. Eternal hope – the reality of despair.

When we look back at the obstacles and times of that revolution, we automatically think that it was so much worse than we have it now – and perhaps it is. We can’t know for sure because we weren’t living there.

We adapt to the environment we are surrounded by and react by the environment we were raised in. I look at the differences in the generations alive today. Some of the younger folks think the hardship of working a 40-hour a week job is hell on Earth. While my generation looks at technology and the speed at which it whirls and that becomes our own personal hell.

Or… it can be.

Putting that up against hunger, starvation, drinking wine mixed with dirt – well, I guess we don’t have it so bad.

As I was thinking about the last two years here in Bladen County and the feuding, the misunderstandings, the threats, the lawsuits it makes me sad. But what is worse is the lack of communication. The inability to confront conflict face to face. The tearing of the quilt of a community that so many has shared together and sought refuge under during stressful times.

As we are finally coming to the end of this tunnel and can see glimmers of light, rays of hope and promises of life going on into goodness and prosperity. I am hoping it will not be too little – too late.

Can we now stop in the grocery store with an old friend that for the last two years we have seen and walked our shopping cart the other way? Can we once again enjoy county functions together and hang around after the parades – perhaps grabbing a lemonade and a table for lunch?

Will we be able to turn up the corners of our mouth into sincere smiles in the midst of remembering what was spoken during the feud?

And will we be able to learn to talk about things other than the feud itself? Or, things that are positive. Things that are going forward. Can we speak of something powerful and life-changing that is being spoken by someone you once hated and share it with others as you lace it with admiration?

We called for a public meeting to find answers. We found answers. Oh, maybe not all of them – but enough to be able to make us come out of the darkness? Enough to look at someone of another persuasion, hug their neck and say “I’m so sorry this happened?”

Perhaps we can have a coming together luncheon in the park or at the Farmer’s Market – breaking bread together and lifting each other up so all of us can see the beauty that lies ahead.

Maybe it’s too soon. But the caution comes in letting the past and the unforgiven things fester.

Summer is coming upon us, Bladen County. This could be the greatest summer of our lives. This could be the best of times. I know that it will be what WE make it.

Can we come to a consensus that what we went through was a giant community life lesson? Can we agree that as a wound that is in process of being covered by a scar – we are stronger and smarter and wiser for having had the courage to pass through it? Have we written a road map for other communities in crisis?

Let yourself heal and then touch someone else’s life. Like lighting the candles at Advent – it can spread pretty quickly. And the light shines in the darkness and can not overcome it. And perhaps it’s that light that will show us a better path.

Olive Branch – by George Meredith

“A dove flew with an Olive Branch; It crossed the sea and reached the shore, on a ship about to launch dropped down the happy sign it bore. ‘An omen’ rang the glad acclaim! The Captain stooped and picked it up, ‘Be then the Olive Branch her name,’ cried she who flung the christening cup. The vessel took the laughing tides; It was a joyous revelry to see her dashing from her sides the rough, salt kisses of the sea. And forth into the bursting foam she spread her sail and sped away, the rolling surge her restless home, her incense wreaths the showering spray. Far out, and where the riot waves run mingling in tumultuous throngs, she danced above a thousand graves and heard a thousand briny songs. Her mission with her manly crew, her flag unfurl’d, her title told, she took the Old World to the New and brought the New World to the Old.

Secure of friendliest welcomings, she swam the havens sheening fair; secure upon her glad white wings, she fluttered on the ocean air. To her no more the bastioned fort shot out its swarthy tongue of fire; from bay to bay, from port to port, her coming was the world’s desire.

And tho’ the tempest lashed her oft and tho’ the rocks had hungry teeth and lightnings split the masts aloft and thunders shook the planks beneath and tho’ the storm, self-willed and blind, made tatters of her dauntless sail and all the wildness of the wind was loosed on her, she did not fail;

But gallantly she ploughed the main and gloriously her welcome pealed and grandly shone to sky and plain the goodly bales her decks revealed; brought from the fruitful eastern glebes where blow the gusts of balm and spice, or where the black blockaded ribs are jammed ‘mongst ghostly fleets of ice, or where upon the curling hills glow clusters of the bright-eyed grape, or where the hand of labour drills the stubbornness of earth to shape; Rich harvestings and wealthy germs and handicrafts and shapely wares and spinnings of the hermit worms and fruits that bloom by lions’ lairs. Come, read the meaning of the deep! The use of winds and waters learn! ‘Tis not to make the mother weep for sons that never will return; ‘tis not to make the nations show contempt for all whom seas divide; ‘tis not to pamper war and woe, nor feed traditionary pride; ‘tis not to make the floating bulk mask death upon its slippery deck, itself in turn a shattered hulk, a ghastly raft, a bleeding wreck.

It is to knit with loving lip the interests of land to land; to join in far-seen fellowship the tropic and the polar strand. It is to make that foaming strength whose rebel forces wrestle stillthro’ all his boundaried breadth and lengthbecome a vassal to our will. It is to make the various skies and all the various fruits they vaunt and all the dowers of earth we prize, subservient to our household want. And more, for knowledge crowns the gain of intercourse with other souls and Wisdom travels not in vain the plunging spaces of the poles. The wild Atlantic’s weltering gloom, Earth-clasping seas of North and South, the Baltic with its amber spume, the Caspian with its frozen mouth; the broad Pacific, basking bright and girdling lands of lustrous growth, vast continents and isles of light, dumb tracts of undiscovered sloth;

She visits these, traversing each; they ripen to the common sun; thro’ diverse forms and different speech, the world’s humanity is one. O may her voice have power to say how soon the wrecking discords cease, when every wandering wave is gay with golden argosies of peace! Now when the ark of human fate, long baffled by the wayward wind, is drifting with its peopled freight, safe haven on the heights to find; safe haven from the drowning slime of evil deeds and Deluge wrath; to plant again the foot of time upon a purer, firmer path; ‘tis now the hour to probe the ground, to watch the Heavens, to speak the word, the fathoms of the deep to sound and send abroad the missioned bird, on strengthened wing for evermore, let Science, swiftly as she can, fly seaward on from shore to shore and bind the links of man to man; and like that fair propitious Dove Bless future fleets about to launch; make every freight a freight of love and every ship an Olive Branch.”