Oodles of noodles. Better get a bigger pan… the kiddos always want more.

Spaghetti pancakes!

Or is it Pancake Spaghetti? Either way, this the best way to make and serve for Breakfast, a brunch or if you are hosting a birthday party.

Pancakes have a long and rich history, with evidence suggesting they’ve been part of human diets for thousands of years. The earliest forms, like stone age flatbreads, were likely simple mixtures of ground grains and water, cooked on hot stones or rocks. Over time, variations emerged across different cultures, with the Greeks, Romans, and other civilizations developing their own pancake-like dishes.

And… here is my fun and delicious twist.

Simple, easy and fast! I used a special brand of pancake mix because there was need to add eggs or other ingredients other than water and the taste is amazing.

Here is your shopping List (for two servings)

1 C Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix

1 heaping Tsp cinnamon

Fresh coarsely chopped fruit (of your choice)

Powdered Sugar

Maple Syrup

Good quality salted butter (Room Temp)

Condiment Squeeze Bottle (with medium size hole at the tip)

Set a flat grill pan at medium heat. Take 1 cup of pancake mix, cinnamon and 1 cup of water (you don’t want the batter to be too thick). Whisk until fully blended.

Pour into the squeeze bottle. For each batch of spaghetti that you make, use 2 Tbsp of butter and spread over the top of the grill. Starting at the top left-hand corner of the grill, Squeeze pancake mixture in a zigzag motion until you reach the right-hand bottom corner.

Let it cook until you see the pancake batter start to form bubbles. Take a spatula and run from the bottom of the pancake to the top and flip (you may have to use 2 spatulas to do this. Don’t be concerned if it is not a perfect flip, it won’t change the taste). Let it cook all the way through. Transfer to the center of a plate.

Top with chopped fruit then sprinkle with powdered sugar. Take the maple syrup and drizzle around the outside of the spaghetti. No need to top with butter as it is already cooked into the pancake spaghetti.

Twirl with fork to eat!

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at [email protected] or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia