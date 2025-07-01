How about … two recipes in one?

How about… a perfect summer stir to beat the heat?

I experimented with these two recipes and found them to have a fresher and lighter flavor then when ordering from a Chinese restaurant. The Egg Roll filing is served in a bowl, but you can always pick up some egg roll wraps at your local grocery store, fill them with the mixture and air fry.

You may want to double the Spaghetti Lo Mein recipe because you can’t eat just one serving…

1 Tbsp Soy Sauce (You can also use Coco Aminos)

1 Tbsp Dark Soy Sauce

2 Tbsp hoisin sauce (or Oyster Sauce)

½ tbsp white sugar

½ tsp garlic powder

½ Tsp pepper

1 lb ground turkey

1 bag of coleslaw mix

2 Tbsp Sesame Oil

1 lb. spaghetti

Salt & Pepper to taste

For the Asian Egg Roll Bowl:

1. Take the ground turkey, break up in a frying pan. Add salt and pepper to taste and cook through.

2. To make the sauce; In a small bowl, mix the first 6 ingredients and set aside

3. Heat a wok with the sesame oil. Add the coleslaw mix and toss for about two minutes (no more as you do not want to overcook). Add the cooked ground turkey and stir. Add the sauce and toss until completely incorporated. Add a little more soy sauce/coco aminos for flavor.

4. Serve in a Bowl

For Spaghetti Lo Mein:

1. Heat a large pot of salted water until boiling. Add ½ lb of regular spaghetti (do not use the thin spaghetti) and PAR cook for 10 minutes only. Drain and set aside to cool down. Do not rinse.

2. Follow 1-3 for the Asian Egg Roll.

3. Add the spaghetti and toss until mixed with the sauce. Add additional soy sauce/coco aminos for more flavor. Serve in a Bowl

Fun Fact: Lo Mein is nothing but Cantonese tossed noodles where “lo” means “to toss” or “mix” and “Mein” means “noodles.” It’s important to just par boil the noodles to keep them from getting mushy when you stir-fry them with the vegetables. In this recipe we are using your standard dry spaghetti.

